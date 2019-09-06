Pub charges man nearly $100,000 for a pint of beer, sparks Twitter debate

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:08 IST

A man from Australia posted a Twitter thread claiming that he recently had “the most expensive beer in history.” The man, Peter Lalor, might have been right in his claims, as for a pint of beer he was charged nearly $99,983 (nearly £55,315.12). Wait, what?

Peter Lalor, took to Twitter to share his woes in a tweet thread. In the thread, he explained that he wanted a beer which is not American but “a little British.” Eventually, after finishing his drink, Lalor paid the bill. However, something prompted him to ask “how much did I just pay for that beer.” Initially, the bar attendant giggled and refused to tell him the amount adding that there has been a mistake and it would be fixed. However, Lalor insisted.

It’s when Lalor received a call from his home he shockingly realised that he was charged $99,983.64 for a pint of beer. On top of that, a transaction fees of $2,499.59 was also added.

Lalor later tweeted that the transaction fees was refunded but he was asked to wait for 9 days to get back the larger sum. He further tweeted that this fiasco left “a massive hole” in his finances.

Take a look at his series of tweets:

See this beer? That is the most expensive beer in history.

I paid $99,983.64 for it in the Malmaison Hotel, Manchester the other night.

Seriously.



Contd. pic.twitter.com/Q54SoBB7wu — Peter Lalor (@plalor) September 5, 2019

It’s a good beer. The original version of it won a heap of awards, including the Supreme Champion Beer of Britain, but if you are thinking that no beer is worth the best part of $100,000, then I am inclined to agree with you. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) September 5, 2019

It was a quiet Sunday night when I made the fateful purchase. I asked a young barman if he had anything that was not an American craft beer or Eurolager. I wanted something a little British.

He had no idea. Said he’d only worked 6 shifts at the establishment. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) September 5, 2019

He said he would get the senior bar attendant. She suggested Heineken, so I knew she had no idea what she was talking about. Just quietly, it annoys me a bit when people show no interest in their job, but I persisted politely and opted for the very English IPA pictured above. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) September 5, 2019

Anyway, I didn’t have my reading glasses when she presented me with a bill for the beer and when she had some problems with the machine I didn’t think much of it, but it was eventually resolved, I said I didn’t want a receipt and she went to leave. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) September 5, 2019

Something, however, made me ask "how much did I just pay for that beer".



She checked, covered her mouth, started to giggle and refused to tell me, saying only there had been a mistake and she would fix it.



I insisted. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) September 5, 2019

She kept giggling, I told her it needed to be fixed and fixed right now. She ran to get her manager who took the situation far more seriously and went about attempting to arrange a refund.

She told me somebody would be in contact. Three days later I’m still waiting. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) September 5, 2019

Then came the call from home. The sum of $99,983.64 had been removed from our account.

And, there’d been a transaction fee of $2,499.59 to add to the pain.

The fee has been refunded but not the larger amount. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) September 5, 2019

It really is baffling that both Visa and our bank would allow such an amount to go through unquestioned.



And, guess what? They agree that there is a refund in the system but it will take 9 working days for it to go through.



In the mean time there’s a massive hole in my finances — Peter Lalor (@plalor) September 5, 2019

There were many who sympathised with Lalor’s plight. A few also commented how they would react in such a situation.

NO SHIT! I was just thinking how all my accounts combined would be declined — Avocadon’t Give Up (@AreYouDrunkish) September 6, 2019

If I bought that beer pic.twitter.com/kLO4LwUBjf — Avocadon’t Give Up (@AreYouDrunkish) September 6, 2019

Maybe you accidentally bought the whole pub? — Shaun Carter (@ShaunCarter70) September 5, 2019

However, there were a few who expressed suspicion about the authenticity of the story. Several people even wondered that how someone can have nearly $100,000 in their bank account. Take a look at how they reacted:

How do you have that much money available in your daily card limit? 😂😂😂 — Ashley Wyborn (@Wyborn21) September 5, 2019

Sorry, but I call BS on this. Who has a $100,000 single purchase limit on their card, and which card would allow that transaction to just go through anyway. — A Faceless Man (@FacelessMan13) September 5, 2019

This never happened — Emma Marie (@twinkle_toes01) September 5, 2019

“We are currently carrying out an investigation into what took place. We have been in contact with Peter to apologise and ensure this has been resolved as quickly as possible,” a hotel spokesman told the BBC.

What do you think about this fiasco?

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 17:54 IST