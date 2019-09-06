Advertisement
Stop Logo
e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 06, 2019

Pub charges man nearly $100,000 for a pint of beer, sparks Twitter debate

The man, Peter Lalor, took to Twitter to share his woes in a thread.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A transaction fee of $2,499.59 was also added to the bill amount.
A transaction fee of $2,499.59 was also added to the bill amount. (Twitter/@plalor)
         

A man from Australia posted a Twitter thread claiming that he recently had “the most expensive beer in history.” The man, Peter Lalor, might have been right in his claims, as for a pint of beer he was charged nearly $99,983 (nearly £55,315.12). Wait, what?

Peter Lalor, took to Twitter to share his woes in a tweet thread. In the thread, he explained that he wanted a beer which is not American but “a little British.” Eventually, after finishing his drink, Lalor paid the bill. However, something prompted him to ask “how much did I just pay for that beer.” Initially, the bar attendant giggled and refused to tell him the amount adding that there has been a mistake and it would be fixed. However, Lalor insisted.

It’s when Lalor received a call from his home he shockingly realised that he was charged $99,983.64 for a pint of beer. On top of that, a transaction fees of $2,499.59 was also added.

Lalor later tweeted that the transaction fees was refunded but he was asked to wait for 9 days to get back the larger sum. He further tweeted that this fiasco left “a massive hole” in his finances.

Take a look at his series of tweets:

There were many who sympathised with Lalor’s plight. A few also commented how they would react in such a situation.

However, there were a few who expressed suspicion about the authenticity of the story. Several people even wondered that how someone can have nearly $100,000 in their bank account. Take a look at how they reacted:

“We are currently carrying out an investigation into what took place. We have been in contact with Peter to apologise and ensure this has been resolved as quickly as possible,” a hotel spokesman told the BBC.

What do you think about this fiasco?

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 17:54 IST

tags
more from it s viral
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio FiberHTLS 2019Virat KohliChhichhore reviewDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanSteve SmithShahid KapoorAnti-terror lawUPSC recruitmentPriyanka ChopraChandigarh-Kochuvalli Express FireChandrayaan 2 Moon Landing
top news
    latest news
      don't miss