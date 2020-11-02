e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Quarantine Cutie, part 6’: Love thrives for New York-based photographer amidst pandemic. Watch

‘Quarantine Cutie, part 6’: Love thrives for New York-based photographer amidst pandemic. Watch

This video was shared on New York-based freelance photographer, Jeremy Cohen’s official Instagram account.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 19:02 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Jeremy Cohen and Tori Cignarella.
The image shows Jeremy Cohen and Tori Cignarella. (Instagram/@jermcohen)
         

Some of you may remember Jeremy Cohen. The New York-based freelance photographer made headlines a few months back by creatively experimenting with his art and innovating whilst in lockdown. Around a similar time, Cohen’s dating life also caught people’s eye. That’s because Cohen found a unique way to convey his admiration for a woman named Tori Cignarella. The photographer initially saw Cignarella dancing on a rooftop. Impressed by her moves and her energy, Cohen sent a sweet introductory note, attached to a drone, to her. The two, then, went on many creative ‘lockdown friendly’ dates. Cohen documented the whole courtship in a series of videos titled Quarantine Cutie, which is available for viewing on his Instagram account.

The photographer has now shared an update, captioned, “Quarantine Cutie, part 6,” about the couple’s lives. The clip, which was shared on November 2, shows Cohen and Cignarella embarking on an adventure. Watching these two lovebirds go on this fabulous date may leave you with a big smile on your face and an ache in your heart to do the same.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine Cutie, part 6 🚁

A post shared by Jeremy Cohen (@jermcohen) on

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The share currently has over 1.1 lakh views and many appreciative comments. Given how swoon-worthy the recording is, it is no surprise that these figures are quickly rising.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “You’re so cute. I need this”.

Another individual wrote, “Stunning”. “The best story of 2020...” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Do you already have a Quarantine Cutie or are you now left wishing that you had one?

tags
top news
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
DC vs RCB Live: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl
DC vs RCB Live: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In