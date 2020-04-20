e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Photographer captures New York’s spirit thriving on rooftops in a pandemic. Watch

Photographer captures New York’s spirit thriving on rooftops in a pandemic. Watch

With skateparks, clubs, and gyms all closed; photographer Jeremy Cohen documents how the vibe of New York City is still alive on these rooftops.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 20, 2020 16:10 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brooklyn based photographer, Jeremy Cohen, has been documenting the culture of rooftop activities in the city.
Brooklyn based photographer, Jeremy Cohen, has been documenting the culture of rooftop activities in the city.(Twitter/@jerm_cohen)
         

Alicia Keys once sang, “New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of, there’s nothing you can’t do”. New Yorkers are proving the strength of this unbreakable spirit Keys sang about whilst fighting an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Brooklyn based photographer, Jeremy Cohen, has been documenting the culture of rooftop activities in the city during times of social distancing. A cluster of skyscrapers, New York has no shortage of rooftops to take advantage of. However, it is interesting to see how now with skateparks, clubs, and gyms all closed; the vibe of the city still lives on at these building summits.

This almost 40-second-long clip was posted on Cohen’s official Twitter account on April 18. Accompanied with text that read, “Roof Culture during Quarantine in NYC”; it shows many of the photographer’s neighbours embarking on recreational activities. People are seen dancing, working out, hanging out, jamming, painting, and even walking their dogs. Curated to late Mac Miller’s song Blue World, all the clips were recorded from Cohen’s apartment building which towers over those of his neighbours.

The video currently has more than 3.5 million views. The post itself has over 90,600 retweets.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the clip. One person wrote, “Lolol this is so Bushwick it hurts”, referring to the trendy neighbourhood in Brooklyn. To which Cohen responded with, “it is sooo Bushwick and I love it so much”.

“I wish that I lived in a building with a rooftop like that. I would love to just chill on one at night”, read one comment.

The Art Decider, a Twitter account that decides whether something is art or not on the micro-blogging application, labelled this as:

Here are some other reactions from netizens:

What are your thoughts on these people trying to live their best life even in the face of adversity? Additionally, if you’re interested in seeing more shots from the rooftop quarantine series, be sure to check out Cohen’s Instagram .

