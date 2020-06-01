e-paper
Home / It's Viral / R Ashwin shares ‘high-end technology’ used by third umpire in gully cricket, netizens in splits. Watch

R Ashwin shares ‘high-end technology’ used by third umpire in gully cricket, netizens in splits. Watch

R. Ashwin is here to show a glimpse of how some people showed the work of a third umpire in a hilariously creative way.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 01, 2020 19:40 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
R Ashwin posted a hilarious clip of some people playing gully cricket.
R Ashwin posted a hilarious clip of some people playing gully cricket.(Twitter/@ashwinravi99)
         

Gully cricket has secured its position as one of the most popular sports in many localities. Most of us have participated in this game and spent some of the most anticipated ‘high-level’ inter-society tournaments of gully cricket where the prize was probably a brand new Cosco ball. But unlike a professional cricket match, the presence of a third umpire is not there in gully cricket.

This drawback may have resulted in a lot of unwanted breakups among the closest of friends. However, this clip posted by Indian cricketer R. Ashwin is here to show a glimpse of how some people showed the work of a third umpire in a hilariously creative way. This video may make you want to give the creators a standing ovation.

Posted on Twitter, the clip shows a session of gully cricket. The clip starts with a person getting out and the umpire seconding the call. The scene transitions to the batsman asking for the opinion of the third umpire. Here’s where the fun unravels. The players re-enact the scene in slow-motion, carefully scrutinized by the umpire.

After some ‘tough’ contemplation the umpire recalls his decision and announces the player as ‘not out’.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

Posted on May 30, the video has garnered over 6.8 lakh views and tons of comments from netizens. The video was enjoyed by cricketer Wriddhiman Saha also.

To which Ashwin replied

Here’s how others reacted

What do you think of this ‘high-end technology’ used by the third umpire?

