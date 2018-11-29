Rajasthan Police’s ‘No Means No’ tweet gets thumbs up from Taapsee Pannu

Everyone’s seen a fair amount of quirky and interesting tweets from the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police. However, this recent tweet by Rajasthan Police on eve teasing is currently winning over netizens. The creative tweet, which references a line and message from 2016 film Pink, has even received a thumbs up from none other than actor Taapsee Pannu.

Shared last evening, the tweet conveys a message against eve teasing in a quirky way to drive home the important message. Take a look:

Boy: मैं तेरा बॉयफ्रेंड, तू मेरी गर्लफ्रेंड

ओह मैनु केहन्दी ना ना ना



Police: Respect her 'ना'. Don't follow & harass her or else we will be like 'पीछा तेरा छोड़ेगे ना'



'No' in every sense means 'NO' !

Stop #EveTeasing. To report, dial 1090.

Trust us & #SpeakUp@VasundharaBJP pic.twitter.com/zEJDogovle — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) November 28, 2018

The tweet has won over a lot of people on Twitter and among them is Taapsee Pannu. The Manmarziyaan actor retweeted the post as well.

“Excellent! New respects for forces on the ground,” says one Twitter user. “Nice,” says another.

This isn’t the first time a tweet by Rajasthan Police has won Twitter over. Earlier this month, the Twitter handle tweeted about cyber security with a tweet referencing Thugs of Hindostan.

#Thugs~ धोखा स्वभाव है हमारा।#RajasthanPolice~ और धोखा से लोगों को सावधान करना व उनकी मदद करना हमारा।



Beware of #OnlineThugs as they can decieve you.



In case of #OnlineFrauds, visit your nearest PS or #Call100.



Disclaimer: Use of film name only for effective message outreach. pic.twitter.com/TS85Tm01Qs — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) November 13, 2018

Rajasthan Police has also been posting interesting tweets to encourage voting in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Rajasthan.

What do you think of these tweets by Rajasthan Police?

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 18:51 IST