HT Logo

Rajasthan Police’s ‘No Means No’ tweet gets thumbs up from Taapsee Pannu

The quirky tweet conveys an important message against eve teasing

it's viral Updated: Nov 29, 2018 18:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Taapsee Pannu has retweeted the post on Twitter. (Twitter/Rajasthan Police)

Everyone’s seen a fair amount of quirky and interesting tweets from the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police. However, this recent tweet by Rajasthan Police on eve teasing is currently winning over netizens. The creative tweet, which references a line and message from 2016 film Pink, has even received a thumbs up from none other than actor Taapsee Pannu.

Shared last evening, the tweet conveys a message against eve teasing in a quirky way to drive home the important message. Take a look:

The tweet has won over a lot of people on Twitter and among them is Taapsee Pannu. The Manmarziyaan actor retweeted the post as well.

“Excellent! New respects for forces on the ground,” says one Twitter user. “Nice,” says another.

This isn’t the first time a tweet by Rajasthan Police has won Twitter over. Earlier this month, the Twitter handle tweeted about cyber security with a tweet referencing Thugs of Hindostan.

Rajasthan Police has also been posting interesting tweets to encourage voting in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Rajasthan.

What do you think of these tweets by Rajasthan Police?

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 18:51 IST

