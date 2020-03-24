e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rajma chawal to cheese maggi: Zomato’s Twitter thread will make you hungry

Rajma chawal to cheese maggi: Zomato’s Twitter thread will make you hungry

Zomato took to Twitter to promote the good old ‘ghar ka khana’.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:09 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows a plate of cooked rajma with rice, popularly known as rajma chawal.
Image shows a plate of cooked rajma with rice, popularly known as rajma chawal. (Twitter/@quiet_quist)
         
Highlights
  • With states under lockdown, food delivery services are also restricted
  • People are more inclined to eat home-cooked meals
  • Zomato shared a witty tweet regarding the same

The novel coronavirus may have resulted in the lockdown of cities, but didn’t dampen the spirit of netizens. With most of the states shutting down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, food delivery services have also been restricted. Amid these, Zomato took to Twitter to promote the good old ‘ghar ka khana’ and asked its 1.4 million followers about what they are cooking or planning to cook during this period of self-isolation, and the comments will surely make you light up the stove and start prepping.

Some day or the other most of us have craved for the tasty ‘maa ke haath ka khana’ and it looks like Zomato gave into the nostalgia too.

And along with it, the popular food delivery app threw this question to netizens and received a flurry of delicious comments.

Here’s what Zomato asked:

Netizens came forth to post some really drool-worthy dishes and the post received more than 850 likes.

Check out some of the picks:

Tweeple also dished out some hilarious concoctions one can stir up in the kitchen, taking a cue from popular TV series ‘Breaking Bad’:

But Zomato’s witty reply bowled netizens over:

Check out these other hilarious replies:

Feeling hungry yet?

tags
top news
As 90,000 NRIs return home, Punjab seeks funds to build Covid-19 isolation wards
As 90,000 NRIs return home, Punjab seeks funds to build Covid-19 isolation wards
Hundreds booked for breach as India toughens lockdown over coronavirus
Hundreds booked for breach as India toughens lockdown over coronavirus
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
In some cheer, 100,000 Covid-19 infected patients recover across the world
In some cheer, 100,000 Covid-19 infected patients recover across the world
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
Mahindra Thar 2020 vs Force Gurkha 2020: Engine, specs comparison
Mahindra Thar 2020 vs Force Gurkha 2020: Engine, specs comparison
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news