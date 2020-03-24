Rajma chawal to cheese maggi: Zomato’s Twitter thread will make you hungry

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:09 IST

The novel coronavirus may have resulted in the lockdown of cities, but didn’t dampen the spirit of netizens. With most of the states shutting down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, food delivery services have also been restricted. Amid these, Zomato took to Twitter to promote the good old ‘ghar ka khana’ and asked its 1.4 million followers about what they are cooking or planning to cook during this period of self-isolation, and the comments will surely make you light up the stove and start prepping.

Some day or the other most of us have craved for the tasty ‘maa ke haath ka khana’ and it looks like Zomato gave into the nostalgia too.

this is now a ghar ka khaana fan account — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) March 23, 2020

And along with it, the popular food delivery app threw this question to netizens and received a flurry of delicious comments.

Here’s what Zomato asked:

reply to this tweet with pictures of what you've been cooking at home 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳



let's make the timeline more colourful — Zomato (@Zomato) March 23, 2020

Netizens came forth to post some really drool-worthy dishes and the post received more than 850 likes.

Check out some of the picks:

Mustard fish and fish fried ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ddglGNxe2z — Subhashree Das (@Subhashreeds1) March 23, 2020

French toast for breakfast today pic.twitter.com/MkgvBFMwgJ — Doctor Roshan R 🌍 (@pythoroshan) March 23, 2020

I cooked after years, literally. And daughter baked. Game on. pic.twitter.com/ZTEC9RUliU — BlogwatiG (@BlogwatiG) March 23, 2020

Tweeple also dished out some hilarious concoctions one can stir up in the kitchen, taking a cue from popular TV series ‘Breaking Bad’:

But Zomato’s witty reply bowled netizens over:

let us guess, aloo meth-i? — Zomato (@Zomato) March 23, 2020

Check out these other hilarious replies:

Clear water for me 🙃 pic.twitter.com/eQ4Gklaca1 — Rakshit (@red_white_11) March 23, 2020

Feeling hungry yet?