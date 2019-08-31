Rare bats get ‘manicures’ from scientists in Cuba. Here’s why

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:03 IST

A group of rare bats are being pampered by a team of scientists who are giving them manicures. While that may strike as bizarre to many, this act has everything to do with the conservation of these rare mammals.

Zoological Society of London (ZSL) took to Facebook to share this unusual news along with images and an article link that explains the reason. Turns out, there are less than 750 rare Cuban greater funnel-eared bats staying in a single cave in Western Cuba and there is a need for their immediate conservation. A part of that process is to identify each bat individually. Hence, the ZSL conservationists developed the low-tech but effective method of “bat manicure.”

In this method, the conservationists use different combinations of nail polish to colour the claws of each bat. That, in turn, makes it easy for the scientists to identify each mammal.

The news piqued people’s interest and they dropped their opinions on various social media platforms. “Damn, I could have been a bat manicurist,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love this! Let’s hope it works,” tweeted another. “I’d love to see you guys doing bat manicures,” commented a Facebook user.

What do you think about bats getting “manicures?”

