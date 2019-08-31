e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Rare bats get ‘manicures’ from scientists in Cuba. Here’s why

In this method, the conservationists use different combinations of nail polish to colour the claws of each bat.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:03 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The rare Cuban greater funnel-eared bats are getting “manicures.”
The rare Cuban greater funnel-eared bats are getting “manicures.”(Facebook/Zoological Society of London)
         

A group of rare bats are being pampered by a team of scientists who are giving them manicures. While that may strike as bizarre to many, this act has everything to do with the conservation of these rare mammals.

Zoological Society of London (ZSL) took to Facebook to share this unusual news along with images and an article link that explains the reason. Turns out, there are less than 750 rare Cuban greater funnel-eared bats staying in a single cave in Western Cuba and there is a need for their immediate conservation. A part of that process is to identify each bat individually. Hence, the ZSL conservationists developed the low-tech but effective method of “bat manicure.”

In this method, the conservationists use different combinations of nail polish to colour the claws of each bat. That, in turn, makes it easy for the scientists to identify each mammal.

The news piqued people’s interest and they dropped their opinions on various social media platforms. “Damn, I could have been a bat manicurist,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love this! Let’s hope it works,” tweeted another. “I’d love to see you guys doing bat manicures,” commented a Facebook user.

What do you think about bats getting “manicures?”

Also Read | Baby snake slithers out of amniotic sac. Video is incredible yet unsettling

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 11:56 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss