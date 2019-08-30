Baby snake slithers out of amniotic sac. Video is incredible yet unsettling

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:56 IST

Wildlife is equal parts scary and beautiful. Be it a rhino flipping over a car or a Himalayan Monal performing its mating dance, time and again we have come across videos which portray both the terrifying and amazing sides of this world perfectly. Once again such a clip from the animal kingdom - involving the birth of a snake - has made its way online and has fascinated many.

The video, shared by a Twitter user, shows a newborn snake slithering out of its amniotic sac. The clip shows the snake struggling to get out of the sac. It takes the snake a few moments to finally break the sac and slither away.

“We saw an adult female adder lying in the heather which moved away after it was spotted,” photographer Dominic Greves told Daily Mail. He originally captured the incident.

“Soon afterwards one of our group spotted a baby adder writhing around in a transparent sac where the female had been lying. After a couple of minutes the baby adder pushed its way through the sac membrane and slithered off into the heather,” Greves told Daily Mail.

While some found the video fascinating, others were left with an uneasy feeling. Here’s how people reacted:

Wow, got to be once in a lifetime footage that! — Jack Barnes (@JBarnesPhotos) August 6, 2019

Can't stand them Not from when I was young always watching out for them on the moors and nearly putting my foot on one many times 😰just turn me cold — Barry Hambly (@BarryHambly) August 6, 2019

I have the same instinctive knee-jerk reaction to snakes and to spiders. However, somehow I find snakes cute but can't find anything cute about spiders. — Mark Powell (@obfuscans3) August 6, 2019

Wow!great footage! Adders are amazing — Jean Vernon (@TheGreenJeanie) August 6, 2019

What a fabulous thing to witness, count yourself extremely lucky to have seen this 👍👍👍 — Allan Chard (@AllanChard) August 7, 2019

While it’s commonly believed that snakes lay eggs, there are also a few that give live birth, reports National Geographic.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 17:50 IST