e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

Baby snake slithers out of amniotic sac. Video is incredible yet unsettling

While some found the video fascinating, others were left with an uneasy feeling.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video image shows a newborn snake inside its amniotic sac.
The video image shows a newborn snake inside its amniotic sac. (Twitter/@domgreves)
         

Wildlife is equal parts scary and beautiful. Be it a rhino flipping over a car or a Himalayan Monal performing its mating dance, time and again we have come across videos which portray both the terrifying and amazing sides of this world perfectly. Once again such a clip from the animal kingdom - involving the birth of a snake - has made its way online and has fascinated many.

The video, shared by a Twitter user, shows a newborn snake slithering out of its amniotic sac. The clip shows the snake struggling to get out of the sac. It takes the snake a few moments to finally break the sac and slither away.

“We saw an adult female adder lying in the heather which moved away after it was spotted,” photographer Dominic Greves told Daily Mail. He originally captured the incident.

“Soon afterwards one of our group spotted a baby adder writhing around in a transparent sac where the female had been lying. After a couple of minutes the baby adder pushed its way through the sac membrane and slithered off into the heather,” Greves told Daily Mail.

While some found the video fascinating, others were left with an uneasy feeling. Here’s how people reacted:

While it’s commonly believed that snakes lay eggs, there are also a few that give live birth, reports National Geographic.

Also Read | Hungry snake swallows itself in nauseating video. That’s not the worst part

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 17:50 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss