Hungry snake swallows itself in nauseating video. That’s not the worst part

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:17 IST

A stomach-churning video shows the bizarre moment a hungry snake swallowed half its body. What’s worse is that the video of the strange incident goes on to show the snake regurgitating itself as well. The video, both uncomfortable and yet fascinating, has collected quite a few reactions.

The creepy moment was recorded in Pennsylvania and shared on the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary Facebook page. Jesse Rothacker, a member from the team posted the incident live, showing not only the snake eating itself but later regurgitating itself after being prodded.

In the clip, Rothacker explains that kingsnakes eat other snakes and are often seen biting themselves.

“They will sometimes see their own tail, they’ll think it’s a snake, they’ll take a bite out of it, and they’ll realise they’ve bit themselves. They don’t usually swallow themselves. But today, we’re going to see a kingsnake that, I don’t know, might not have done very well on the SATs,” Rothacker says in the video.

He then focuses the camera on the snake which can be seen swallowing its own tail. Rothacker says that they had been feeding the snake but it probably was still hungry and ended up swallowing itself.

Rothacker then taps the snake so that it leaves its own tails. “Sometimes if we can just tap their nose a little they’re not going to like that… that’ll make them nervous. And usually, if you make a snake nervous while they’re eating, they will let go of whatever it is they’re eating,” he adds.

He goes on tapping the snake but instead of releasing itself, the reptile begins to swallow even more forcing Rothacker to use his nails to loosen the snake’s grip on itself.

Watch how Rothacker helps the snake in the video below:

Since being shared on August 9, the video has collected over 200 shares. Several people have posted comments about the incident.

“Not the brightest bulb in the box,” says one Facebook use. “Oh my goodness! Crazy! My kids are fascinated by this,” says another. “Oh, I am so freaked out after watching that... and I cannot get the look of nauseated horror off my face... ya know when you can feel your face muscles in like a grimace?! Don’t they feel pain?! Seriously, that was so freaking weird,” says a third.

What do you think of the video?

