Horned rhino attacks and flips car, horrifying moment captured on camera

A recent video of a rhinoceros attacking a car is undoubtedly one of the most terrifying video doing the rounds of the Internet today. Recorded, reportedly, by a visitor at Serengeti Park in Germany, the video captured the scary moment when the horned rhino attacks the car.

In the video, which is now being shared by many, the animal is seen charging towards a car. The vehicle belongs to one of the employees of the zoo, reports Dailymail. A few seconds into the video, the rhino flips over the car and keeps on doing so.

Thankfully, the staff member inside the car escaped unharmed, reports The Sun. However, the vehicle was severely damaged .

Park Manager Fabrizio Sepe couldn’t give a clear reason as to what angered the animal, reports Dailymail. It’s possible that the rhino is still acclimatising to its surroundings, as it’s been staying in the park for just 18 months.

