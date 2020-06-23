e-paper
Rare pink pug Milkshake's videos are too adorable to miss

Rare pink pug Milkshake’s videos are too adorable to miss

The videos of the rare pink pug named Milkshake are all kinds of cute.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:44 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the rare pink pug named Milkshake.
The image shows the rare pink pug named Milkshake. (Instagram/@milkshakethepug)
         

If you’re a dog person then Milkshake’s videos will win you over. Even if you’re not, chances are that this rare and adorable pawrfect pug will make you say “aww.”

Milkshake is not just any doggo, he’s a rare pink pug who has now turned into an Internet sensation due to his unique looks. It is believed that there are less than 100 pink pugs in the world and this adorable pooch is one of them, reports Daily Mail.

With an irresistible squishy face and icy blue eyes, Milkshake also have his own Instagram account which is filled with tons of aww-worthy content.

Let’s start with the one where the little pooch is asking his mami to put some highlighter on him:

Then there is this video where Milkshake’s mom is trying to eat an ice cream as he looks on:

Milkshake doing E.T. cosplay and doesn’t he look all sorts of cute:

Milkshake’s human Maira told Daily Mail that he’s the “most famous pink pug on social media.” “A lot of people messaged me saying they’d had a bad day and seeing Milkshake really cheered them up, which encouraged me to post more,” she added.

Maria also detailed how people even recognise him on street and turns out, the doggo loves all the attention. “’He’s a very pampered pug. He loves going to the dog spa for a wash, blow dry and pedicure every week,” she further added.

Explaining the dog’s unusual look Maria detailed that his “blush pink fur and skin is caused by a lack of pigmentation inherited from an albino pug in his lineage.”

Aren’t you in love with Milkshake? We surely are!

