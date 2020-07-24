e-paper
Rat snake rescued from R K Khanna Tennis Stadium in Delhi, released into the wild

A member of the staff at the R K Khanna Tennis Stadium noticed the snake curled up under the staircase.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 24, 2020 08:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
New Delhi
A rat snake rescued by forest department in Chandigarh (representational image).
A five-feet-long rat snake took shelter inside R K Khanna Tennis Stadium in Hauz Khas, Delhi following rains, triggering concerns among the staff members, wildlife rescuers said on Thursday.

A staff noticed the snake curled up under the staircase. The security personnel on duty immediately alerted non-profit Wildlife SOS and a two-member rescue team arrived at the spot soon after. After ensuring that all potential hiding places were blocked off, the rescuers carefully transferred the snake into a safe transport carrier, an official of Wildlife SOS said.

The rat snake was later released back into the wild.

In another incident, a wildlife SOS team rescued a cobra that entered the living room of a house in Sector-46, Noida. A common sand boa was also rescued this morning from Raj Nagar, Palam.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Snakes will seek out shelter in dry spaces on higher ground during the monsoon season as their burrows and underground homes get flooded. Snake sightings in the city are bound to increase in the weeks to come.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director -- Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “We get maximum calls for reptile rescues in the monsoon season and sometimes we end up rescuing about five to six snakes in a day.” Earlier this week, the NGO rescued an Indian rock python from the bathroom of a house in Okhla.

