e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Indian rock python enters bathroom of a house in Delhi’s Okhla, rescued

Indian rock python enters bathroom of a house in Delhi’s Okhla, rescued

The snake was found in an exhausted state and is currently under observation at a wildlife NGO.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 23, 2020 10:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
New Delhi
Indian Rock Python rescued and released after informing Thane forest Officials (representational image).
Indian Rock Python rescued and released after informing Thane forest Officials (representational image). (ANI)
         

A five-feet-long Indian rock python entered the bathroom of a house in Delhi’s Okhla area following heavy rains, triggering concern among family members.

The family contacted an NGO, Wildlife SOS, on their emergency helpline number, following which a rescue team took the python to safety.

The snake was found in an exhausted state and is currently under observation, the wildlife NGO said.

In Jhandewalan, a wolf snake entered a temple in here after rainwater flooded its natural habitat. The snake took shelter inside the Pracheen Kal Bhairav Mandir in the area. Shocked to see it curled up in a corner of the temple, the priest reached out to Wildlife SOS which extricated it safely.

Wasim Akram of Wildlife SOS said the rains have led to an increase in snake sightings. When rainwater enters their natural habitat, they look for safe and dry land, and inadvertently enter residential areas, he said.

tags
top news
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Grand event awaits PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple ceremony on Aug 5: Report
Grand event awaits PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple ceremony on Aug 5: Report
Over 45,000 cases in a single day push India’s Covid-19 tally to 12,38,635
Over 45,000 cases in a single day push India’s Covid-19 tally to 12,38,635
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
LIVE: MP Minister hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19
LIVE: MP Minister hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Hope it dies down’: Bill Gates on Covid-19 theory on microchips
‘Hope it dies down’: Bill Gates on Covid-19 theory on microchips
Airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Herat kill 45 including civilians, Taliban members
Airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Herat kill 45 including civilians, Taliban members
Covid: WHO hails India’s ‘bold measures’, points to capacity ‘challenge’
Covid: WHO hails India’s ‘bold measures’, points to capacity ‘challenge’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In