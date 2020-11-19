e-paper
Ratan Tata shares heartwarming picture with adopted dogs, netizens love it

Ratan Tata shares heartwarming picture with adopted dogs, netizens love it

Ratan Tata’s cute canine office companion is named Goa.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:43 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared on November 18.
The image was shared on November 18.(Instagram/@ratantata)
         

Ratan Tata is renowned not only for his entrepreneurial skills but also for his philanthropic efforts. Tata’s latest Instagram post captures his generous spirit aptly and may leave you smiling from ear-to-ear.

Posted on November 18, Tata shared this image from his official Instagram account. “A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion,” reads the caption shared alongside the photograph.

The photograph shows Tata donning a mask whilst sitting on a staircase. Two pooches surround the industrialist. A brown-and-white furred doggo can be seen hanging out behind Tata whilst a black-and-white furred pupper sits right next to him.

Check out these cuties here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform just a few hours ago, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens, and rightfully so. The post has presently amassed nearly 8.5 lakh likes and many appreciative comments. Given the high cuteness quotient of the post, it is no surprise that the numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Living legend”.

Another individual wrote, “Pure soul”. “Always an inspiration...” read one comment under the post.

Somebody proclaimed, “If a man loves dogs, he is a good man, and if a dog loves that man, he is a good man,” referencing a dialogue from the web television series Paatal Lok.

What are your thoughts on this share?

