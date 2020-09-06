Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Ratan Tata shared some questions along with his answers on Instagram and chances are the business tycoon's replies will leave you with a smile.
Rata Tata often shares varied posts on social media. From sharing words of inspiration to posting throwback images, his Instagram posts prompt people to share various reactions. Like his recent post which gave people an opportunity to ask him questions.
It all started when, on August 5, Tata shared a post on Instagram. “There are many messages in my inbox that I cannot respond to, but you have some wonderful questions and I would like to answer a few. I understand Instagram has a question-answer feature, so I will try my best to answer some on Sunday evening. I look forward to hearing from you in the QnA story that’s added,” Tata shared.
Today, just a few minutes ago, he shared some such questions along with his answers and chances are the business tycoon’s replies will leave you with a smile.
One person asked Tata what he would have done if he wasn’t heading the Tata group. To this, he replied:
“How to compete when others are not playing fair,” asked another user of the photo and video sharing platform. This is how Tata replied:
Does Ratan Tata do yoga? Here’s the answer:
On this question about charities in India, this is what Tata wrote:
This person didn’t ask a question but had something wonderful to share. We’re pretty sure it’s the impression which many have:
An answer about the global situation by Tata is something we wish would happen in reality too:
What would he like to be remembered for? Tata answered in an amazing way:
Is it ok to settle for less?
Can you guess what Tata’s dream project is?
Known for his love for animals, this is what he had to say when someone asked about the bond he shares with his dog:
Finally, when asked about from where he got his love for animals, Ratan Tata replied with this:
If you had a change what would you ask the business tycoon?