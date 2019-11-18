Real-life felines meet TikTok’s ‘cat filter’, and their reactions are priceless. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:08 IST

We’ve seen quite a few quirky social media filters take over the Internet with many people posting their images and videos while using them. The latest addition to that list is TikTok’s cat filter. And, it has created quite a stir among people – mainly because of the reactions of the pet cats after seeing the filter-applied face of their humans.

People’s Daily China took to Twitter to share a video – a compilation of reaction clips - which captures all sorts of reactions of the felines. Shared on November 15, the post, till now, has collected over 6.6 million views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 2.6 lakh likes and over 10 lakh retweets.

When cats meet cat filters... pic.twitter.com/BKC1OFzHQO — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 14, 2019

An Instagram user shared a similar video too:

While some of the felines were terrified, there were a few who had a puzzled expression. And, these reactions have left people in splits. Expectedly, people dropped varied comments on both the videos.

Did I do too much catnip this morning 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/1g2YwtU08a — The Homie Phill (@TheHomiePhill) November 15, 2019

The second cat will never be caught slipping; saw something wasnt right and dipped immediately, no questions asked. — Not doing this. (@kadina411) November 16, 2019

That cats literally looks like this pic.twitter.com/upqqEQ1Ber — Llama llama (@saltnvingerchip) November 15, 2019

