Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Real-life felines meet TikTok’s ‘cat filter’, and their reactions are priceless. Watch

The latest addition to that list is TikTok’s cat filter which has created quite a stir among people – mainly because of the reactions of the pet cats after seeing the filter-applied face of their humans.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While some of the felines were terrified, there were a few who had a puzzled expression.
While some of the felines were terrified, there were a few who had a puzzled expression.(Twitter/Peoples Daily China)
         

We’ve seen quite a few quirky social media filters take over the Internet with many people posting their images and videos while using them. The latest addition to that list is TikTok’s cat filter. And, it has created quite a stir among people – mainly because of the reactions of the pet cats after seeing the filter-applied face of their humans.

People’s Daily China took to Twitter to share a video – a compilation of reaction clips - which captures all sorts of reactions of the felines. Shared on November 15, the post, till now, has collected over 6.6 million views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 2.6 lakh likes and over 10 lakh retweets.

An Instagram user shared a similar video too:

While some of the felines were terrified, there were a few who had a puzzled expression. And, these reactions have left people in splits. Expectedly, people dropped varied comments on both the videos.

What do you think of the videos?

Also Read | People are gluing their lips after viral TikTok video. See it to believe it

