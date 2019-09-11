e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019

People are gluing their lips after viral TikTok video. See it to believe it

A video of the trned has collected over 7 million views and counting.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The trend seems to have blown up after a video of a TikTok user trying it.
The trend seems to have blown up after a video of a TikTok user trying it.(TikTok/chloehammock4)
         

We’ve seen quite a few social media trends and challenges take over the Internet. Some like the Tide Pod Challenge, Kiki Challenge and Bird Box Challenge even resulted in people posting warnings against trying them. However, people of the Internet usually find it hard to back away from a viral trend. Case in point, this new one in which people are gluing their lips in order to make them look fuller. No, we’re not kidding.

The trend seems to have blown up after a video of a TikTok user trying it. “Trying TikTok trends pt 1. I saw some girl do this, I lost her video though,” TikTok user @chloehammock4 posted. So far her video has collected over 4 lakh likes and more than 3,200 comments on TiKTok.

The video blew up more after a Twitter user shared it on the micro-blogging site. Twitter user Shafeeq posted the video on September 7 and it has since collected a whopping 7.1 million views.

“Imagine you’re talking to someone and your lip falls down by accident,” he says in his tweet.

In case you’re not sure what happens in the video, TikTok user @chloehammock4 uses some glue to paste her Cupid’s bow to her upper lip in order to get a fuller pout.

The video has created quite a stir on Twitter. Along with the millions of views, it has also received over 3.5 lakh likes and more than 68,000 retweets - and still counting. People have been sharing all kinds of comments on the video.

“Why didn’t I just think of this,” says a Twitter user. “How does she talk,” wonders another. “I did it last night and it was disastrous to say the least,” says someone who tried it.

Many others also followed the trend. Here’s how it turned out:

What do you think of the trend?

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 18:53 IST

tags
trending topics
Apple Event 2019iPhone 11 VS iPhone XRApple iPhone 11KBC 11Taapsee PannuMilind SomanSunil ChhetriPM Narendra ModiMotor Vehicle ActHappy Onam 2019Chhichhore Box Office CollectionDabangg 3Chandrababu NaiduPK Mishra
Top News
latest news
don't miss