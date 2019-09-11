People are gluing their lips after viral TikTok video. See it to believe it

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:03 IST

We’ve seen quite a few social media trends and challenges take over the Internet. Some like the Tide Pod Challenge, Kiki Challenge and Bird Box Challenge even resulted in people posting warnings against trying them. However, people of the Internet usually find it hard to back away from a viral trend. Case in point, this new one in which people are gluing their lips in order to make them look fuller. No, we’re not kidding.

The trend seems to have blown up after a video of a TikTok user trying it. “Trying TikTok trends pt 1. I saw some girl do this, I lost her video though,” TikTok user @chloehammock4 posted. So far her video has collected over 4 lakh likes and more than 3,200 comments on TiKTok.

The video blew up more after a Twitter user shared it on the micro-blogging site. Twitter user Shafeeq posted the video on September 7 and it has since collected a whopping 7.1 million views.

“Imagine you’re talking to someone and your lip falls down by accident,” he says in his tweet.

imagine you’re talking to someone and your lip falls down by accident pic.twitter.com/kDD9CqHOr6 — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) September 7, 2019

In case you’re not sure what happens in the video, TikTok user @chloehammock4 uses some glue to paste her Cupid’s bow to her upper lip in order to get a fuller pout.

The video has created quite a stir on Twitter. Along with the millions of views, it has also received over 3.5 lakh likes and more than 68,000 retweets - and still counting. People have been sharing all kinds of comments on the video.

“Why didn’t I just think of this,” says a Twitter user. “How does she talk,” wonders another. “I did it last night and it was disastrous to say the least,” says someone who tried it.

Many others also followed the trend. Here’s how it turned out:

Y’all I tried it😂 ignore the laugh pic.twitter.com/cGx0vV5wXP — Bri✨ (@brianna_vacio) September 7, 2019

As a black woman with a severe lip deficiency I felt obliged to try this. ⚠️TRIGGER WARNING⚠️ Hilarity ensues pic.twitter.com/moVaYlylGu — She Who Can Not Be Gamed (@SprklShneGlistn) September 7, 2019

The money I was gonna spend on lip fillers can now fund my BBL pic.twitter.com/tyFhJnHlmD — Mr. Ratburns Whiskers (@adeeeeeeeeeen) September 8, 2019

What do you think of the trend?

