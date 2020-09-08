e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Real life Spider-Man? 7-year-old Kanpur boy climbs walls without support

Real life Spider-Man? 7-year-old Kanpur boy climbs walls without support

Yasharth Singh Gaur, a class three student, got the inspiration to climb walls after he saw the movie Spider-Man.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 08, 2020 14:36 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Kanpur
The image shows the boy climbing a wall.
The image shows the boy climbing a wall. (ANI)
         

A seven-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur is climbing walls like the Marvel superhero character Spider-Man.

Yasharth Singh Gaur, a class three student, told ANI that he got the inspiration to climb walls without support after he saw the movie ‘Spider-Man’.

“When I saw the ‘Spider-Man’ movie, I wanted to climb walls like him. I tried doing that at home. Initially, I used to fall down, but later I mastered that technique. I told my brother about it, and he told everyone else,” said the boy.

Take a look at a video showing the boy climbing a wall:

Yasharth, who wants to be an IPS officer when he grows up, added that in the beginning the elders at home used to discourage him from climbing walls as they were afraid that he would fall down, but later when they saw him doing it daily, they stopped doing so.

“I’m not afraid to fall. I will jump if I slip,” Yasharth added.

tags
top news
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, say Telangana parties minus Owaisi’s AIMIM
Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, say Telangana parties minus Owaisi’s AIMIM
Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office for third round of questioning
Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office for third round of questioning
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In