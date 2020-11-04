e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Reddit post explains why Squidward's life from Spongebob Squarepants is goals for grown-ups. Do you agree? 

Reddit post explains why Squidward’s life from Spongebob Squarepants is goals for grown-ups. Do you agree? 

The caption on the photo, quite aptly, reads, “The older we get, the more we understand this guy.”

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 08:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cartoon Squidward.
The image shows the cartoon Squidward.(Instagram)
         

“Couple goals”, “fitness goals,” or “friendship goals”, if you’re a regular user of the social media you must have seen posts which set a particular incident, people or moment as a standard for others by calling them goals. This post shared on Reddit’s official Instagram profile belongs to that genre. It explains why the character Squidward’s life from the cartoon series Spongebob Squarepants is goals for grown-ups. The post is such which may initially make you chuckle but then leave you with many thoughts.

“Squidward is actually goals because he works a job he doesn’t like but he comes home to practice his instrument, paint his pictures, dance, sculpt... he doesn’t let that job define him,” reads the post. It’s complete with an image. The caption on the photo, quite aptly, reads, “The older we get, the more we understand this guy.”

Take a look at the post and see if you relate to it too.

Since being shared a day ago, the post has received over 16,000 likes. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Squidward’s is a role model and inspiration for all mankind,” wrote a Redditor. “I can relate,” shared another. “Squidward and Grinch are the kins to my soul,” shared another. “Same, but instead of work it’s school,” wrote a third.

This individual wrote, “It’s me.” The same feeling was expressed by many.

What do you think of the post? Do you relate to Squidward too?

