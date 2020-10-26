Redditor says this pancake looks like Eye of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings. Do you see it too?

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 11:20 IST

Have you ever seen the images of random objects which look like something else? Yes, we’re talking about the phenomenon of seeing known patterns in random items, pareidolia. If you have ever seen such a post, then you know what we’re talking about. In case you haven’t, let this one be your first.

A Redditor shared this image some 17 hours ago. It shows an object kept on a pan. The original poster wrote in the caption that the item looks like the Eye of Shouran from the film series. “A pancake looking like the eye of Sauron,” they wrote. Do you see the resemblance too?

With over 18,000 upvotes, the share has gathered tons of comments from people.

“Looks like Sauron forgot to take his contact lense out,” joked a Redditor. “One pancake to bind them all,” wrote another giving a twist to a popular dialogue from the film series. “Is it edible though,” asked a third. We won’t mind knowing the answer either. “One does not simply eat Sauron,” wittily wrote another.

What do you think of the share?