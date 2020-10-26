e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Redditor says this pancake looks like Eye of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings. Do you see it too?

Redditor says this pancake looks like Eye of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings. Do you see it too?

“A pancake looking like the eye of Sauron,” the Redditor wrote while sharing the image.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 11:20 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared on Reddit by a user of the platform.
The image was shared on Reddit by a user of the platform. (Reddit/@mtsiri)
         

Have you ever seen the images of random objects which look like something else? Yes, we’re talking about the phenomenon of seeing known patterns in random items, pareidolia. If you have ever seen such a post, then you know what we’re talking about. In case you haven’t, let this one be your first.

A Redditor shared this image some 17 hours ago. It shows an object kept on a pan. The original poster wrote in the caption that the item looks like the Eye of Shouran from the film series. “A pancake looking like the eye of Sauron,” they wrote. Do you see the resemblance too?

A pancake looking like the eye of Sauron from r/mildlyinteresting

With over 18,000 upvotes, the share has gathered tons of comments from people.

“Looks like Sauron forgot to take his contact lense out,” joked a Redditor. “One pancake to bind them all,” wrote another giving a twist to a popular dialogue from the film series. “Is it edible though,” asked a third. We won’t mind knowing the answer either. “One does not simply eat Sauron,” wittily wrote another.

What do you think of the share?

tags
top news
Former Union minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in coal scam case
Former Union minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in coal scam case
CDS Rawat asks forces to curb peace-time ops, Navy to focus on Andamans
CDS Rawat asks forces to curb peace-time ops, Navy to focus on Andamans
India sees more recoveries than daily Covid-19 cases; tally below 8 mn
India sees more recoveries than daily Covid-19 cases; tally below 8 mn
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
All citizens in the country to get free Covid-19 vaccine: Union minister Sarangi
All citizens in the country to get free Covid-19 vaccine: Union minister Sarangi
Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Uttar Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy shot at, alleges Bhim Army
Uttar Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy shot at, alleges Bhim Army
Imran Khan writes to FB’s Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content
Imran Khan writes to FB’s Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In