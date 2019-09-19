e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 19, 2019

Reporter says she tried to contact a dead man for comment, video sparks hilarious reactions

Though it’s unknown when the original news was aired, the clip of the journalist’s slip-up found its way onto Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The journalist’s unfortunate slip of the tongue left people in splits.
The journalist’s unfortunate slip of the tongue left people in splits. (Twitter/@HCDotNet)
         

Reporters’ gaffe during live reporting is not unheard of. However, at times, videos of some of those embarrassing mistakes get circulated on social media platforms and turn into a source of laughter for people. Something similar happened to a US journalist who was reportedly reporting on a fatal car pursuit. Though it’s unknown when the original video was aired, the clip of the slip-up found its way onto Twitter.

In the video, which is now being shared by many, the journalist says – “we tried to reach out to the man who died in this pursuit, they were unavailable for comment.”

The journalist’s unfortunate slip of the tongue left people in splits. Many dropped hilarious memes and gifs too. Check out how people reacted.

However, there were a few who sympathised with the reporter.

Talking about gaffe, a few days back Union minister Piyush Goyal - during a press conference - stated that Albert Einstein discovered gravity. The slip up, however, didn’t go unnoticed and led to massive trolling on social media.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 17:14 IST

tags
trending topics
Salman KhanIIFA 2019 Winner ListTransport Strike in Delhi-NCRMi Band 4 SaleOla UberAjit DovalMumbai RainsPriyanka ChopraKareena KapoorNavratri 2019PSEB Result 2019PM Modi Nashik Rally
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss