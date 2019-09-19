Reporter says she tried to contact a dead man for comment, video sparks hilarious reactions

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:43 IST

Reporters’ gaffe during live reporting is not unheard of. However, at times, videos of some of those embarrassing mistakes get circulated on social media platforms and turn into a source of laughter for people. Something similar happened to a US journalist who was reportedly reporting on a fatal car pursuit. Though it’s unknown when the original video was aired, the clip of the slip-up found its way onto Twitter.

In the video, which is now being shared by many, the journalist says – “we tried to reach out to the man who died in this pursuit, they were unavailable for comment.”

--(KTLA / Los Angeles) pic.twitter.com/80M7e9xqxN — HillaryClinton.net [AE] 🕵🏻‍♂️🇺🇸 (@HCDotNet) September 15, 2019

The journalist’s unfortunate slip of the tongue left people in splits. Many dropped hilarious memes and gifs too. Check out how people reacted.

The evens. I can’t. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) September 15, 2019

"Wait, I forgot to give my comment To the TV Lady!" pic.twitter.com/s6do4jPKdq — Prove Me Wrong Raiders! (@G_warriors75) September 16, 2019

Ouija board interviews 👻 — Paul (@Paul13711) September 15, 2019

However, there were a few who sympathised with the reporter.

I think she meant to say "We tried to reach out to THE FAMILY OF the man who died in this pursuit. They were unavailable for comment.

Rather embarrassing, but it can happen to lot of us. — Ewart Harris (@gncv) September 16, 2019

Talking about gaffe, a few days back Union minister Piyush Goyal - during a press conference - stated that Albert Einstein discovered gravity. The slip up, however, didn’t go unnoticed and led to massive trolling on social media.

