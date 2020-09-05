e-paper
Rescue bunny enjoys spacious zoomies for the very first time. Watch

Rescue bunny enjoys spacious zoomies for the very first time. Watch

This video was shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 05, 2020 15:59 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a rabbit.
The image shows a rabbit. (Reddit/@welch_like_the_juice)
         

It is no lie that watching videos of cute animals running around excitedly and playing is one of the best ways to brighten up anyone’s day. But adorable clips of rescue animals zooming around their newfound homes hold a special place in the hearts of many netizens. If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then here is a recording that is a must-watch for you.

Posted on Reddit on September 5, this video is just over five seconds long. “Rescue bunny enjoying enough space for zoomies for the first time,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The recording starts with a brown-and-white furred rabbit entering a room excitedly. The little animal hops around eagerly on the carpeted floor. The rabbit continues to zoomie around until the end of the video.

Check out the clip which has collected over 5,300 upvotes and nearly 50 comments since being shared to the subreddit ‘zoomies’.

Rescue bunny enjoying enough space for zoomies for the first time from r/Zoomies

Here is what Redditors had to say about this wholesome share. One person said, “The binky hop OMG! Such a happy bun”.

Another individual wrote, “I would spend my entire life just making sound effects for his movements. All productivity would cease”. To this, a Reddit user responded, “Nah. That sounds pretty productive to me,” and we cannot say we disagree.

“Same: I adopted a bunny who was mostly caged, and when I brought her home, she ran through the house at top speed jumping from area rug to area rug, avoiding the smooth wood flooring,” read a comment by another rabbit parent on the subreddit.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you grinning too?

