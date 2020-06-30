These bunnies are so cute that they may zoomie right into your heart. Watch

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:57 IST

We do enjoy watching many zoomies videos. However, this one holds a special place in our hearts. This is the first time we’re seeing little bunnies zooming around at a drive-through restaurant. Talk about unexpected gems.

Posted on Reddit on June 29, the clip is almost 30 seconds long. The video has been captioned, “Bun zoomies at the drive-thru! Sorry for the shaky video”.

The clip shows a long shot of a green patch next to a drive-through. At a distance, one can see two bunnies. The rabbits run and bound around excitedly. It almost seems like they’re playing catch-me-if-you-can. These zoomies go around until the very end of the video.

Check out these bunnies who are fast and furriest.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘zoomies’, the post has received 11,100 upvotes and nearly 150 positive comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the bunnies zoomies. One person said, “I love how they jump up and then fall as if anybody had dropped them”.

Another individual informed others on the subreddit, “Bunny fun fact! A group of bunnies is called a fluffle”. Doesn’t that make you love this post even more? We weren’t the only ones who thought so because someone else responded to the comment saying, “Yes I would like to subscribe to bunny fun facts, please”.

“Watching this was good for my soul,” stated a Reddit user. Yes, our soul feels nourished as well after watching this wholesome content.

What are your thoughts on these bunnies and their cute little hops?

