17-year-old doggo proves that age is just a number by showcasing her magnificent zoomies. Watch

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:46 IST

You may have heard the expression, “You’re not getting older, you’re getting better”. Now, here is a doggo who is exemplifying that idiom by showcasing some of the greatest zoomies you may have seen in a while.

Shared on Reddit on June 27, the video is nearly 10 seconds long. The post has been captioned, “17 years old and my baby girl’s still zooming”.

The recording shows a doggo with a brown coat playing outside in a grass field. The tiny pooch runs around, slowly but steadily, one zoomie at a time. These motions of active cuteness go on until the very end of the video, leaving one with a feeling of happiness.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘zoomies’, the post has received more than 9,200 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the aged yet fit doggo. One person said, “Must feel good to be able to zip around in the soft grass at that age. Here’s hoping she has more years of running left”. To this, the original poster responded with, “Oh, she loves it! She’s blind and spends most of her days inside either sleeping or bumping into walls. The only thing she can see anymore is the light outside so I’d imagine it’s the highlight of her day”. That information just made us love this clip even more.

“Love her ear flops as she zooms,” read one comment. While a Reddit user jokingly wrote, “She’s aged like a fine sausage”.

What are your thoughts on this canine and her zoomies?

