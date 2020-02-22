e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Rescued circus lion touches grass for first time ever, video will make you emotional

Rescued circus lion touches grass for first time ever, video will make you emotional

In the video, the lion ecstatically touches the grass and soil with its paws.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 22, 2020 11:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video is old but came to spotlight again after being shared by a Twitter user.
The video is old but came to spotlight again after being shared by a Twitter user. (Screengrab)
         

A video showing an incredible emotional incident involving a lion has left many teary-eyed. The video details the expressions of the lion that touched natural soil for the first time in its life. It captures the joy of the rescued animal which previously spent all its life cramped in a cage of a travelling circus.

Though not new, the video again came to spotlight after being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. “The feeling of the lion on touching the soil for the 1st time in 13 years after being rescued from a circus,” Nanda wrote and shared the video on Twitter.

In the video, the lion ecstatically touches the soil and grass with its paws. A few seconds into the clip, the animal rolls on the grass like a little cub.

It’s the animal’s joyous expression of freedom which has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. There’s a chance that it’ll leave you emotional too. Take a look at the video:

Since being shared on February 21, the video has gathered over 3,800 views. It also has garnered more than 460 likes. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Heart wrenching,” wrote a Twitter user. “Humans are an example why evolution is the worst thing,” commented another. “So heartbreaking..... How selfish humans are??? They deprive these marvelous animals from being in their homes,” wrote a third.

The video was filmed in 2006 and the lion is named Will, reports The Dodo. He passed away in 2011 but as a “very happy lion.”

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
‘Kids coached to raise slogans to kill Modi’: Smriti Irani on Shaheen Bagh
‘Kids coached to raise slogans to kill Modi’: Smriti Irani on Shaheen Bagh
HT Samagam LIVE| ‘Making space in her own party’: Smriti Irani on Priyanka Gandhi in UP
HT Samagam LIVE| ‘Making space in her own party’: Smriti Irani on Priyanka Gandhi in UP
Donald Trump expected to nudge India and Pakistan for bilateral dialogue
Donald Trump expected to nudge India and Pakistan for bilateral dialogue
1st Test Day 2 Live: Ishant, late wickets give IND hope, NZ 216/5 at stumps
1st Test Day 2 Live: Ishant, late wickets give IND hope, NZ 216/5 at stumps
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace SUV launch on March 6, to take on Fortuner, Endeavour
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace SUV launch on March 6, to take on Fortuner, Endeavour
WhatsApp private group chats of users can be found on Google search
WhatsApp private group chats of users can be found on Google search
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news