Rescued circus lion touches grass for first time ever, video will make you emotional

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 11:35 IST

A video showing an incredible emotional incident involving a lion has left many teary-eyed. The video details the expressions of the lion that touched natural soil for the first time in its life. It captures the joy of the rescued animal which previously spent all its life cramped in a cage of a travelling circus.

Though not new, the video again came to spotlight after being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. “The feeling of the lion on touching the soil for the 1st time in 13 years after being rescued from a circus,” Nanda wrote and shared the video on Twitter.

In the video, the lion ecstatically touches the soil and grass with its paws. A few seconds into the clip, the animal rolls on the grass like a little cub.

It’s the animal’s joyous expression of freedom which has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. There’s a chance that it’ll leave you emotional too. Take a look at the video:

The feeling of the lion on touching the soil for the 1st time in 13 years after being rescued from a circus👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/02LM7s1K0z — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 21, 2020

Since being shared on February 21, the video has gathered over 3,800 views. It also has garnered more than 460 likes. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Heart wrenching,” wrote a Twitter user. “Humans are an example why evolution is the worst thing,” commented another. “So heartbreaking..... How selfish humans are??? They deprive these marvelous animals from being in their homes,” wrote a third.

The video was filmed in 2006 and the lion is named Will, reports The Dodo. He passed away in 2011 but as a “very happy lion.”

