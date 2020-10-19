Restaurant in Kolkata provides customers with zip masks

it-s-viral

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a restaurant in Kolkata is providing its customers with masks that have zips attached to them.

It is given to the customers upon entry and allows the patrons to relish the delicacies served at the restaurant without the hassle of removing the masks.

According to Wok’ies, a 2D theme restaurant, owner Somoshree Sengupta, the masks are being given free of cost to customers keeping the COVID-19 threat in mind.

Owner of the restaurant says, "We're providing it to customers without any extra charges. However, it is not mandatory, they can wear it if they want to." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FQnhpak2fx — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

“In the COVID-19 situation wearing masks is very important for the individuals safety and that of the society at large. We are thankful to the government for allowing the restaurants to reopen, and our business to resume. It’s a customised mask which can be worn even while they are having their food, it has a zipper which they can zip in or out as per the need,” Sengupta told ANI here.

She further said that although the masks are given free, but the onus of wearing them lies with the customers.

Restaurants across the country had been allowed to reopen and function at 50 percent capacity by the Centre in September.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, West Bengal had 33,121 active coronavirus cases while 2,77,940 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The state has also reported close to six thousand deaths owing to the disease so far.