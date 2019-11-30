e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Russian military cadets sing Mohammed Rafi’s Aye Watan. Watch

The video, which is now being shared by many, shows a group of young Russian cadets singing a couple of lines from the popular Hindi song “Aye Watan”.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 30, 2019 14:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video, captured during a gathering in Moscow, has created a stir on Twitter.
The video, captured during a gathering in Moscow, has created a stir on Twitter.(Twitter)
         

A video of Russian military cadets singing the famous Hindi patriotic song “Aye Watan Aye Watan Humko Teri Kasam” has amazed tweeple. The video, captured during a gathering in Moscow, has created a stir in the micro-blogging site.

The video, which is now being shared by many, shows a group of young Russian cadets singing a couple of lines from the popular Hindi song “Aye Watan”. It’s from a 1965 movie Shaheed - based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh – and sung by famous singer Mohammed Rafi.

With caption’s about the friendship between India and Russia, people praised and shared the video. Here’s one such post:

People had a lot to say about the heartwarming video. While some praised the cadets, others wrote about the relationship between India and Russia. A few were also reminded of the original song by Mohammed Rafi. Here’s how they reacted:

Earlier in September, an American Army band played India’s National Anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”, during a the joint Indo-US military exercise.

What do you think of the rendition of Aye Watan by Russian cadets?

(With inputs from IANS)

tags
top news
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
Congress candidate brandishes pistol after clash with BJP workers in Jharkhand
Congress candidate brandishes pistol after clash with BJP workers in Jharkhand
Why insecure?: BJP on Uddhav govt changing protem speaker before trust vote
Why insecure?: BJP on Uddhav govt changing protem speaker before trust vote
London attacker Usman Khan, terror convict who spent late teens in Pakistan
London attacker Usman Khan, terror convict who spent late teens in Pakistan
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
Russian military cadets sing Mohammed Rafi’s Aye Watan. Watch
Russian military cadets sing Mohammed Rafi’s Aye Watan. Watch
‘There is absolute clarity,’ Sourav Ganguly comments on MS Dhoni’s future
‘There is absolute clarity,’ Sourav Ganguly comments on MS Dhoni’s future
Watch: First phase of voting in Jharkhand underway amid tight security
Watch: First phase of voting in Jharkhand underway amid tight security
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News