Russian military cadets sing Mohammed Rafi’s Aye Watan. Watch
The video, which is now being shared by many, shows a group of young Russian cadets singing a couple of lines from the popular Hindi song “Aye Watan”.it-s-viral Updated: Nov 30, 2019 14:56 IST
A video of Russian military cadets singing the famous Hindi patriotic song “Aye Watan Aye Watan Humko Teri Kasam” has amazed tweeple. The video, captured during a gathering in Moscow, has created a stir in the micro-blogging site.
The video, which is now being shared by many, shows a group of young Russian cadets singing a couple of lines from the popular Hindi song “Aye Watan”. It’s from a 1965 movie Shaheed - based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh – and sung by famous singer Mohammed Rafi.
With caption’s about the friendship between India and Russia, people praised and shared the video. Here’s one such post:
*Russian Military Cadets Singing Ae Watan...*— Lt Col N Thiagarajan (@NThiagarajan4) November 29, 2019
*Sent by Brigadier Pushkar (also seen in the video)!!*#IndianArmy #RussianArmy pic.twitter.com/PITl3eM6qk
People had a lot to say about the heartwarming video. While some praised the cadets, others wrote about the relationship between India and Russia. A few were also reminded of the original song by Mohammed Rafi. Here’s how they reacted:
Ae vatan - ae watan by Mohd. Rafi - Film Shaheed (1965): https://t.co/4vLRe3Yqxg— Rahul Gupta (@RahulCipher) November 30, 2019
Incredible— Sunil Bishnoi (@sunil19_bishnoi) November 29, 2019
This is really so tearful 😢even to listen to this song!— D. Pd. (@Diwakar22242464) November 30, 2019
And when it's coming from the mouths of these young cadets, even though they are Russians, its impact becomes million times!
beautiful— S☆ (@sassyfeIine_) November 30, 2019
Earlier in September, an American Army band played India’s National Anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”, during a the joint Indo-US military exercise.
What do you think of the rendition of Aye Watan by Russian cadets?
(With inputs from IANS)