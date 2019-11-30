Russian military cadets sing Mohammed Rafi’s Aye Watan. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 14:56 IST

A video of Russian military cadets singing the famous Hindi patriotic song “Aye Watan Aye Watan Humko Teri Kasam” has amazed tweeple. The video, captured during a gathering in Moscow, has created a stir in the micro-blogging site.

The video, which is now being shared by many, shows a group of young Russian cadets singing a couple of lines from the popular Hindi song “Aye Watan”. It’s from a 1965 movie Shaheed - based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh – and sung by famous singer Mohammed Rafi.

With caption’s about the friendship between India and Russia, people praised and shared the video. Here’s one such post:

*Russian Military Cadets Singing Ae Watan...*

*Sent by Brigadier Pushkar (also seen in the video)!!*#IndianArmy #RussianArmy pic.twitter.com/PITl3eM6qk — Lt Col N Thiagarajan (@NThiagarajan4) November 29, 2019

People had a lot to say about the heartwarming video. While some praised the cadets, others wrote about the relationship between India and Russia. A few were also reminded of the original song by Mohammed Rafi. Here’s how they reacted:

Ae vatan - ae watan by Mohd. Rafi - Film Shaheed (1965): https://t.co/4vLRe3Yqxg — Rahul Gupta (@RahulCipher) November 30, 2019

Incredible — Sunil Bishnoi (@sunil19_bishnoi) November 29, 2019

This is really so tearful 😢even to listen to this song!



And when it's coming from the mouths of these young cadets, even though they are Russians, its impact becomes million times! — D. Pd. (@Diwakar22242464) November 30, 2019

Earlier in September, an American Army band played India’s National Anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”, during a the joint Indo-US military exercise.

What do you think of the rendition of Aye Watan by Russian cadets?

(With inputs from IANS)