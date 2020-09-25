e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Saree-clad hoop dancer's cool moves to Genda Phool from Delhi 6 win people over. Watch

Saree-clad hoop dancer’s cool moves to Genda Phool from Delhi 6 win people over. Watch

“Best thing on the Internet today!” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 17:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dancer Eshna Kutty.
The image shows the dancer Eshna Kutty. (Instagram/@eshnakutty)
         

A video of a woman hoop dancing to the song Genda Phool from Delhi 6 while wearing a saree is one of the best things you’ll see on the Internet today. The peppy song and the energetic dance moves may also make you want to get out of your seat and shake a leg.

The video was shared on hoop dancer Eshna Kutty’s Instagram profile a day back on September 24. It shows Kutty in a saree while wearing sports shoes. Throughout the clip, she moves flawlessly and showcases cool moves using a hoop. It’s her effortless handling of the hoop which makes the video even more entertaining to watch.

View this post on Instagram

Can one really flex to a song like Genda Phool which is all heart tho? This post is primarily to share with you why I put out #sareeflow as a hashtag. It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos, but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady. That aside, I wanted to also spotlight Indian hoopers because we're so few in number but growing so fast. Theres so much diversity in our cultures and even in our sarees that I hoped this trend would add a very unique twist to a global art form. Or visa versa- that you'd want to get yourself a hoop because you secretly want to dress up to goof around. Either case, I think it's fantastic that you're doing it anyway and sharing it ❤️ . . . Wearing @pumaindia + mother's saree obv✨ . . #hoopersofinstagram #hooplife #hoopdance #hoop #hoopersofig #hooplove #flowarts #hoopflow #hulahoop #hulahooping #infinitecirclescommunity #girlswhohoop #hooper #hooping

A post shared by Eshna Kutty (@eshnakutty) on

With over 2.8 lakh views, the video has also gathered more than 19,000 likes. People couldn’t stop commenting on the video. They showered the post’s comments section with various appreciative responses.

“Best thing on the Internet today!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so cool,” expressed another. “Mad skills,” said a third. “Dope!!! And look at the grace and fun. Pure love. The pants, the aura, the laughter, the flow, your energy, sneakers - uff! You talented thing,” praised a fourth. “Wow, this is super,” commented a fifth.

What do you think of the video?

