Seen the great conjunction? NASA posts pic of what it looked like from moon

Seen the great conjunction? NASA posts pic of what it looked like from moon

The image showing Jupiter-Saturn’s conjunction was shared on the official Twitter account for NASA Moon.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 17:23 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Jupiter-Saturn’s conjunction from the moon.
The image shows Jupiter-Saturn’s conjunction from the moon.(Twitter/@NASAMoon)
         

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, then you may have seen interesting and informative posts on various social media platforms about the great conjunction. The rare celestial phenomenon, which was last observed in 1623 and will occur again in 2080, was visible in the night sky on Monday, December 21. Jupiter and Saturn, two of the biggest planets in our solar system, came so close that they were only 0.1 degrees apart from each other.

From explaining fascinating facts about the planetary event to sharing mesmerising pictures of the same, netizens couldn’t help but express their excitement towards it. The official Twitter account for NASA Moon has contributed to this chatter in the most impressive way. Their post, which shows Jupiter-Saturn’s conjunction from the moon, is bound to tickle any space enthusiast’s fancy.

The official Twitter account for NASA Moon shared the image showing the great conjunction on December 21. “Unlike @NASASun, that’s no star, it’s two planets! #TheGreatConjunction looks great from the Moon!” reads the text shared alongside the post.

Check out the post which has already accumulated over 800 likes below:

If that image left you in awe, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this share has captured the attention of netizens.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “Lovely”.

An individual even shared a video of the happening that they had captured:

Some even left red heart emojis under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

