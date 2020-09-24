Seen the hilarious ‘Da Vinky’ memes flooding Twitter? Here’s how the trend started

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 21:34 IST

If someone were to ask a person who spends a great amount of time on the Internet, what’s their favourite thing about it, memes would be mentioned somewhere on the list. For many, it would even top the list. If you think you identify with such a person, this story about a meme going viral is perfect for you.

Have you noticed tweets using the term ‘Da Vinky’ while scrolling through your Twitter feed and wondered what it’s about? Even if you haven’t, chances are you will soon. The ‘Da Vinky meme’ is all over Twitter but it has its origins on another social media platform.

The meme actually come from a video shared on TikTok. It all started when twins Chris and Patrick Voros tired a trivia game on the video sharing application, reports CNET. They were answering questions when the answer to a particular one stumped them. What they said soon went viral and even made its way onto Twitter. And now it’s a glorious meme.

Watch the video which started it all:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has collected over 1.4 million views and counting. Many others have shared the video and now ‘Da Vinky’ or ‘Da Vinki’ is everywhere.

this has lived rent free in my head since the moment i first saw it #DaVinky pic.twitter.com/yWlhJrds6j — chief snugg (@biggsnuggs) September 24, 2020

no one:

my brain: da vinky? — ghr (@hmtfu) September 23, 2020

come play with us davinky pic.twitter.com/iutfqjdEyl — isabel nola (@isabeInola) September 23, 2020

my name is no longer nicole defabio it is nicole davinky pic.twitter.com/dW7i2D2Q8h — nicole (@nicoledefabio) September 24, 2020

These two tweets may sum up this whole trend

it might be the only funny thing ever — discount pete davidson (@Keefler_Elf) September 24, 2020

What do you think about this viral meme?