e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

She was walking strangely. A search led officers to find gold bars in her shoes

The woman was detained at a customs post in eastern Siberia after officials noticed that she “was nervous and acted in a suspicous manner,” said Marina Boiko, a spokeswoman for the regional customs authorities.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:20 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Moscow
“The young woman unnaturally placed one foot in front of the other,” a spokeswoman for the customs authorities said in a statement.
“The young woman unnaturally placed one foot in front of the other,” a spokeswoman for the customs authorities said in a statement. ((Bloomberg/ Representative Photo))
         

Russian customs officers have detained a woman at the Chinese border with nearly two kilogrammes of gold in her shoes after she appeared to be walking strangely, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Russian was detained at a customs post in eastern Siberia after officials noticed that she “was nervous and acted in a suspicous manner,” said Marina Boiko, a spokeswoman for the regional customs authorities.

“The young woman unnaturally placed one foot in front of the other,” she said in a statement.

A search led to the discovery of eight pieces of gold weighing a total of nearly 1.9 kilogrammes (4.2 pounds).

“The ingots had been attached to the insoles of her shoes with duct tape,” the statement said, adding that the value of the find is estimated at more than 5 million rubles ($79,000, 71,000 euros).

The bars have been made illegally and lacked the necessary documents.

Authorities opened a criminal case, saying the woman had tried to smuggle out the gold at the request of a Chinese citizen.

Since the beginning of the year officials have repeatedly detained Russians trying to smuggle gold into China, Boiko said.

In August, a Russian woman was caught carrying 10 gold ingots in her trainers.

Gold panning is widespread in Siberia.

At least 17 people were killed during a dam collapse at an artisanal gold mine in Siberia last month.

tags
top news
Mandate for BJP-Sena to form govt, will wait for 2-3 days: Sharad Pawar
Mandate for BJP-Sena to form govt, will wait for 2-3 days: Sharad Pawar
Pak’s official Kartarpur Corridor opening video has Bhindranwale’s poster
Pak’s official Kartarpur Corridor opening video has Bhindranwale’s poster
Amid frenetic Maharashtra politics, Ahmed Patel, Gadkari talk ‘farm issues’
Amid frenetic Maharashtra politics, Ahmed Patel, Gadkari talk ‘farm issues’
Fadnavis gets some advice on standoff with Sena at meeting with RSS brass
Fadnavis gets some advice on standoff with Sena at meeting with RSS brass
‘Pak fearful of India’s strategic encirclement’: US Congressional report
‘Pak fearful of India’s strategic encirclement’: US Congressional report
‘Will push forward reforms that missed the bus last time’: Finance Minister
‘Will push forward reforms that missed the bus last time’: Finance Minister
Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2 budget phones in the works: Key specs already leaked
Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2 budget phones in the works: Key specs already leaked
‘Pedestrians, cyclists have equal rights on roads’: Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain
‘Pedestrians, cyclists have equal rights on roads’: Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

India News