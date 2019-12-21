e-paper
Shraddha Kapoor's checkerboard dress reminds people of Swad candy, company replies too

Shraddha Kapoor’s checkerboard dress reminds people of Swad candy, company replies too

Shraddha Kapoor’s dress again turned into a source of Internet chatter after being shared by Diet Sabya on Instagram.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 21, 2019 14:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The comparison of Shraddha Kapoor’s dress with Swad candy left many people in splits.
The comparison of Shraddha Kapoor’s dress with Swad candy left many people in splits. (Instagram/@dietsabya)
         

Shraddha Kapoor recently created quite a stir online when an image of her rocking a monochrome dress made its way onto Instagram. The checkerboard bow mini dress certainly left many in awe. The image has again turned into a source of Internet chatter but for a very different – and funny – reason. It captured people’s attention after Instagram page Diet Sabya compared the look of the dress with the design of the wrapper of a popular candy Swad.

People who are interested in the fashion world may have heard about the Instagram page Diet Sabya. For the uninitiated, it’s a fashion watchdog page inspired by a similar page – Diet Prada – with international following. Diet Sabya is dedicated to exposing imitations or copies in fashion world. Besides, they also drop funny comparison posts which spark hilarious reactions from people.

“Just for laughs, folks!” with just this caption, the post was shared on Instagram about a day back. Since being shared it has gathered over 12,000 likes and lots of comments.

View this post on Instagram

Just for laughs, folks! 😂 . . #dietsabya #meme

A post shared by Diet Sabya (@dietsabya) on

While many agreed that the post is indeed funny, they didn’t forget to mention that Shraddha Kapoor looks ravishing.

“Haha this is funny. She looks lovely though,” wrote an Instagram user. “Inspiration comes from everything and anything,” commented another. “I can’t stop laughing,” commented a third. “Diet sabya, you are too good at finding mismatch of similarities, weird inspiration of prints n designs,” praised a fourth.

The company also seized the opportunity and replied to the post. “The secret of Shraddha’s diet is out now!!” they jokingly wrote.

What do you think of the image?

