e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

Siblings take selfie during match, caught on camera. Hilarious video gathers over 28 million views

The video shows two teenagers sitting in the gallery while watching the game. It’s the reactions of the duo during and after clicking the selfie which has cracked people up.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 24, 2019 11:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The quick transformation of expressions which has sparked hilarious reactions.
The quick transformation of expressions which has sparked hilarious reactions.(Twitter)
         

A 5-second-long video of a brother and sister clicking selfie has gone all kinds of viral on Twitter. Captured during a broadcast of the Maple Leafs’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the video has now tickled people’s funny bones.

The video shows two teenagers sitting in the gallery while watching the game. It’s the reactions of the duo during and after clicking the selfie which has cracked people up.

In the video, the girl clicks a selfie with the boy sitting beside her. As soon as the image is taken, the plastered smiles of the duo disappear. It’s the quick transformation of expressions which has sparked hilarious reactions.

Watch the video which has amused many:

Though many are now sharing this video, this particular post gathered 28.8 million views since being shared on November 17. It has also collected close to 96,000 likes and about 19,000 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post:

Initially, people thought of them as a couple but the girl took to Instagram to clear the air. It has since transpired that they are siblings. The video captures 17-year-old Kosta Bourikas with his 20-year-old sister Patricia Bourikas.

Turns out, the reason for Kosta’s depressed behaviour was poor performance of his favourite team. “I’m just trying to watch the game. Obviously I’m depressed, she’s like, ‘Hey, how about a picture?’ She puts her phone to me. I give her a fake smile. I give her what she wants, so I just smiled and then I got back to how I was really feeling,” he said to Global News Canada.

Did the video make you laugh too?

tags
top news
LIVE| Supreme Court hearing in Sena-NCP-Congress plea on Maharashtra begins
LIVE| Supreme Court hearing in Sena-NCP-Congress plea on Maharashtra begins
Can prove majority in 10 mins, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Can prove majority in 10 mins, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
BJP’s Sanjay Kakade, NCP chief Sharad Pawar meet hours before SC hearing
BJP’s Sanjay Kakade, NCP chief Sharad Pawar meet hours before SC hearing
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Chinese parents test DNA to check if kids will become prodigies
Chinese parents test DNA to check if kids will become prodigies
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
Vivo U20 is new budget phone: How it fares against Realme 5s, Redmi Note 8
Vivo U20 is new budget phone: How it fares against Realme 5s, Redmi Note 8
Watch: Portable machine to print fake currency notes found in Bengal
Watch: Portable machine to print fake currency notes found in Bengal
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News