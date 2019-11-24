Siblings take selfie during match, caught on camera. Hilarious video gathers over 28 million views

it-s-viral

A 5-second-long video of a brother and sister clicking selfie has gone all kinds of viral on Twitter. Captured during a broadcast of the Maple Leafs’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the video has now tickled people’s funny bones.

The video shows two teenagers sitting in the gallery while watching the game. It’s the reactions of the duo during and after clicking the selfie which has cracked people up.

In the video, the girl clicks a selfie with the boy sitting beside her. As soon as the image is taken, the plastered smiles of the duo disappear. It’s the quick transformation of expressions which has sparked hilarious reactions.

Watch the video which has amused many:

Though many are now sharing this video, this particular post gathered 28.8 million views since being shared on November 17. It has also collected close to 96,000 likes and about 19,000 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post:

Initially, people thought of them as a couple but the girl took to Instagram to clear the air. It has since transpired that they are siblings. The video captures 17-year-old Kosta Bourikas with his 20-year-old sister Patricia Bourikas.

Turns out, the reason for Kosta’s depressed behaviour was poor performance of his favourite team. “I’m just trying to watch the game. Obviously I’m depressed, she’s like, ‘Hey, how about a picture?’ She puts her phone to me. I give her a fake smile. I give her what she wants, so I just smiled and then I got back to how I was really feeling,” he said to Global News Canada.

