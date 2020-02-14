Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong writes Valentine’s Day note to healthcare professionals working amid coronavirus outbreak

it-s-viral

The viral outbreak of coronavirus, which originated in China, has infected more than 60,000 people globally. One of the countries which dealing with the outbreak is Singapore and it has reported 50 cases of the virus, till now. To detect and contain the spread of coronavirus, the government has stepped in to take essential measures. Alongside, from common citizens to healthcare professionals, everyone is trying to help in their own ways to restrict the spread.

Amidst these, a Valentine’s Day note by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has captured people’s attention and is now receiving lots of appreciation. At the wee hours of February 14, Loong shared a Facebook post along with a handwritten note. In the note he thanked the doctors, nurses, and the healthcare workers for their tireless efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to a very special group of people, going above and beyond the call of duty to keep us all safe and well, and to keep Singapore going!” he wrote in the caption.

Here’s what the prime minister posted:

Since being shared, the post has received an overflow of responses from people. While some thanked the healthcare professionals, others applauded the gesture of the prime minister.

“The most meaningful way of celebrating 2020 valentine day. Deepest appreciation and salute to the medical personals who have done their best to fight against the COVID-19,” wrote a Facebook user. “Thank you to all health care staff, Singapore is proud of your hard work and dedication despite the threat of Covid 19,” commented another. “Salute to all everyone who have stand up for us. How we not stand up for you when you all steering the ships. A lot of love and we fight on as one United Singapore,” wrote a third.

What do you think of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s Valentine’s Day note?