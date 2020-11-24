e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji or ‘Little Miracle’ after an online poll

Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji or ‘Little Miracle’ after an online poll

The choice was the result of a five-day online poll that drew nearly 135,000 voters to choose between different Mandarin Chinese names.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 09:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Washington
This handout photo released by the Smithsonian's National Zoo shows a panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji in Washington. More than three months after his birth, the National Zoo's new panda cub finally has a name. Officials at the Smithsonian, which runs the zoo, announced Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, that the cub born on August 21 would be named Xiao Qi Ji, which is Mandarin Chinese for “little miracle.”
This handout photo released by the Smithsonian's National Zoo shows a panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji in Washington. More than three months after his birth, the National Zoo's new panda cub finally has a name. Officials at the Smithsonian, which runs the zoo, announced Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, that the cub born on August 21 would be named Xiao Qi Ji, which is Mandarin Chinese for “little miracle.” (AP)
         

More than three months after his birth, the National Zoo’s new panda cub finally has a name.

Officials at the Smithsonian, which runs the zoo, announced Monday morning that the cub born on August 21 would be named Xiao Qi Ji, which is Mandarin Chinese for “little miracle.” The choice was the result of a five-day online poll that drew nearly 135,000 voters to choose between different Mandarin Chinese names. In a nod to Chinese tradition, the name was not chosen until 100 days after the birth.

Monday’s announcement comes on the day the zoo shut its doors to the public for the second time this year due to the the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smithsonian officials announced last week that the zoo and the seven museums that had been operating at limited capacity would all shut down indefinitely as the virus continues to spike locally and around the country.

The Smithsonian first shut down all its facilities in mid-March. But the zoo reopened on July 24 and other museums gradually reopened other museums with timed entry passes to keep the crowds low.

Even if the zoo were open, the indoor panda house would have remained closed to the public, making the zoo’s popular panda-cam, the only way to view the baby bear, who doctors say is up to 10.4 pounds and starting to crawl.

tags
top news
Tunnels, drones part of Pakistan’s strategy to keep Jammu sector active
Tunnels, drones part of Pakistan’s strategy to keep Jammu sector active
Before meeting with PM, states discuss Covid vaccination plan
Before meeting with PM, states discuss Covid vaccination plan
How Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Nivar
How Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Nivar
‘BJP intends to create hatred’: AIMIM’s Owaisi responds to Tejasvi Surya’s attack
‘BJP intends to create hatred’: AIMIM’s Owaisi responds to Tejasvi Surya’s attack
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
UK begins assessing Pfizer’s data, SII hopes for early emergency use licence
UK begins assessing Pfizer’s data, SII hopes for early emergency use licence
India plans to have one EV charging station for every 69,000 petrol pumps
India plans to have one EV charging station for every 69,000 petrol pumps
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In