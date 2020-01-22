e-paper
Snake devours huge lizard while hanging off roof. Shudders guaranteed

A picture of the appalling incident has been shared on Facebook and it has since collected quite a few of reactions.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post has been shared by Churches of Christ Care - Seniors Lifestyles on Facebook.
The post has been shared by Churches of Christ Care - Seniors Lifestyles on Facebook.
         

Residents of a retirement community in Nambour, Queensland were in for a huge surprise when they noticed a carpet python in their neighbourhood. Things only got more intense when the python ended up devouring a huge lizard as its meal - all while hanging off a roof in the area. A picture of the appalling incident has been shared on Facebook and it has since collected quite a few of reactions.

The post has been shared by Churches of Christ Care - Seniors Lifestyles on Facebook on January 21. “Our Sanctuary Park Retirement Community residents got quite the show last week when this #carpetpython landed on their doorstep,” says the post. “With the drought, many native animals from the neighbouring national park are looking for water and food - this reptile found both!” it says further.

The image shared along with the post shows the giant snake hanging off a roof with the large lizard in its mouth.

Several people have posted comments about the shocking image.

“Nature at work,” says a Facebook user. “Amazes me how they can eat hanging upside down. Incredible,” says another. “Time to move,” jokes another.

Many such shocking incidents have been shared on the Internet. Hair raising pictures shared in June 2019 showed the epic battle between a python and a crocodile. It was the former that eventually won the fight after it swallowed the crocodile completely. In another incident in September, a woman in Thailand discovered a huge bloated python in her home. Things only got worse when the snake regurgitated its meal - a live monitor lizard.

