e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Snake slithers into backseat of auto rickshaw in Delhi, rescued

Snake slithers into backseat of auto rickshaw in Delhi, rescued

The driver noticed the snake curled up under the CNG kit of his auto rickshaw .

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The python was released into its natural habitat (representational image).
The python was released into its natural habitat (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

A five-foot-long Indian Rock python slithered into the backseat of an auto rickshaw in Tughlakabad area on Wednesday, triggering panic among people.

The incident happened in the morning when the auto was parked on the roadside and there was no one inside it, said an official of Wildlife SOS, which caters to animal-related distress calls. The driver noticed the snake curled up under the CNG kit of his auto rickshaw and frantically dialled the helpline number of the wildlife NGO.

A two-member rescuer team rushed to the location with necessary rescue equipment in hand. The rescuers dismantled the metal frame around the cylinder to get easy access to the distressed snake. An hour later, the python was safely transferred into a transportation carrier and released into its natural habitat, the official said.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Handling snakes can be quite challenging but our team is trained to carry out such sensitive operations. This python is a great example of the difficult situations that reptiles in urban settings often find themselves in.”

Also Read | Officials observe crocodile living in sewer water in Solapur, Maharashtra. Rescue it

tags
top news
Parliament monsoon session Day 4: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session Day 4: What to expect today
97,894 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 5.1 million
97,894 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 5.1 million
India tested 60 million samples for Covid-19 in 8 months
India tested 60 million samples for Covid-19 in 8 months
LIVE: ‘A fight to save people’s lives,” says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut on Covid-19
LIVE: ‘A fight to save people’s lives,” says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut on Covid-19
Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’: All you need to know
Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’: All you need to know
Kerala minister questioned by NIA in gold smuggling case
Kerala minister questioned by NIA in gold smuggling case
3 terrorists killed, woman dies in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
3 terrorists killed, woman dies in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In