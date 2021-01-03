e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Sonam Kapoor shares pics with cute canine co-star named Elsa. Check it out

Sonam Kapoor shares pics with cute canine co-star named Elsa. Check it out

The ‘Delhi 6’ actor shared three pictures of herself cuddling the adorable doggo on Instagram.

Jan 03, 2021
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
New Delhi
The image shows Sonam Kapoor and Elsa.
The image shows Sonam Kapoor and Elsa.(Instagram/@sonamkapoor)
         

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is currently shooting for Shome Makhija’s ‘Blind’ in Glasgow on Saturday introduced her “beautiful dog” Elsa from the film.

The ‘Delhi 6’ actor shared three pictures of herself cuddling with the dog and also shared an adorable detail about her character from the film on Instagram.

She shared that the role she is portraying in the film - Gia - is very close to Elsa and “cannot function without her.”

“Everyone meet Elsa my beautiful dog in #blind and she loves my character #gia and #gia cannot function without her,” the ‘Neerja’ actor wrote in the caption.

The 35-year-old actor had earlier on Monday kick-started shooting for the crime-thriller ‘Blind’ in Glasgow.

‘Blind’ is the Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean film of the same name. The original film was directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

The crime-thriller is being shot in a start-to-finish shooting schedule in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Shome Makhija, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, the movie is scheduled to release in 2021.

