e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Soul to Mrs America: After books, Barack Obama shares list of his favourite TV shows and films

Soul to Mrs America: After books, Barack Obama shares list of his favourite TV shows and films

This comes as a part of Obama’s annual tradition of sharing his favourite entertainment programs, books, and music from the particular year.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Washington
Barack Obama shared the list on Twitter.
Barack Obama shared the list on Twitter. (Instagram/@pixarsoul/@mrsam_fxonhulu)
         

Former American President Barack Obama on Friday (local time) said that he spent this year binging on TV shows and watching movies due to the pandemic and shared a list of his favourite shows and movies of 2020.

This comes as a part of Obama’s annual tradition of sharing his favourite entertainment programs, books, and music from the particular year.

Some of the movies from Obama’s favourites include ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Pixar’s animated flick ‘Soul’ David Fincher’s ‘Mank,’ the documentary ‘Time,’ and Higher Ground Productions’ ‘Crimp Cramp.’

Other films that were a part of the list were ‘Beanpole,’ ‘Bacarau,’ ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Lover’s Rock,’ ‘Collective,’ ‘Martin Eden,’ ‘Let Him Go’ ‘Boys State,’ and ‘Selah and the States.’

While last year, the former commander-in-chief only picked out three of his favourite television shows, this time he expanded the list.

“With streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the post:

Some of the 2020 released TV series that attracted the former American President include Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance,’ Amazon’s ‘The Boys’, historical miniseries ‘Mrs America,’ Michaela Coel’s transcendent drama ‘I May Destroy You.’

Other TV series that were a part of Obama’s picks are ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘The Good Lord Bird,’ ‘City So Real,’ ‘The Good Place,’ and ‘Devs.’

Earlier this week, Obama had unveiled the list of his favourite books from the year which included his own book ‘A Promised Land,’ and some other books like ‘Caste,’ ‘The Vanishing Half,’ ‘Twilight of Democracy’ among others.

tags
top news
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
AIMIM leader arrested after he opens fire in group clash, injures 3
AIMIM leader arrested after he opens fire in group clash, injures 3
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In