e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Barack Obama shares his annual list of favourite books. How many have you read?

Barack Obama shares his annual list of favourite books. How many have you read?

“As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites,” Barack Obama tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 16:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former President Barack Obama’s post has prompted people to share various comments.
Former President Barack Obama’s post has prompted people to share various comments. (REUTERS)
         

Former US President Obama recently took to Twitter to share a post involving books. His tweet has now captured people’s interest and sparked an online chatter.

“As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites,” he wrote. Each year, Obama shares lists of different things he loved in that particular year. In 2020, he started it by sharing the list of books that intrigued him.

“’l will start by sharing my favorite books this year,” he wrote. Then quite wittily added, “Deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president.” If you’re unaware, this book is his own presidential memoir. “I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did,” the former president further added and concluded the tweet.

He shared an image which shows the books that he considers to be his favourites. Take a look at the post, have you read any of the titles?

Since being shared, Obama’s post has received more than 73,000 likes. It has also accumulated close to 3,200 comments. People shared various replies while reacting to the tweet.

“Thank you for sharing your favourites with us, my favourite president!” wrote a Twitter user. Here’s what another individual expressed:

“I love this celebration of reading,” said a third.

Also Read | ‘That’s what I do’: Barack Obama nails 3-pointer while campaigning with Joe Biden in Michigan. Watch

tags
top news
Hathras woman was gang-raped, killed: CBI chargesheet
Hathras woman was gang-raped, killed: CBI chargesheet
Chinese firm behind Hambantota port project gets first contract in Sri Lanka’s Port City
Chinese firm behind Hambantota port project gets first contract in Sri Lanka’s Port City
Will bow my head in front of farmers, will discuss all issues, says PM Modi
Will bow my head in front of farmers, will discuss all issues, says PM Modi
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Ashwin’s 4 wickets help India take 53-run lead
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Ashwin’s 4 wickets help India take 53-run lead
China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
‘You can keep all the credit’: PM Modi jibe at Oppn over farmers’ protests
‘You can keep all the credit’: PM Modi jibe at Oppn over farmers’ protests
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
Case against Kangana Ranaut for re-tweeting meme on RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha
Case against Kangana Ranaut for re-tweeting meme on RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In