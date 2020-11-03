Sri Lankan villagers and navy rush to rescue about 100 stranded whales from coast

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 09:38 IST

Sri Lankan villagers have tried to save about 100 whales stranded on their beach on the island’s southwest coast.

Men waded into the breaking surf to push the small whales back out to sea on Monday while curious villagers gathered on the beach at Panadura, south of the capital, Colombo, to watch.

“I was fishing when I saw a dark patch and about 100 came ashore,” said fisherman Upul Ranjith. “We’ve pushed as many as we can back to sea.”

I would to like to thank the commander of @srilanka_navy ,Vice Adm.Nishantha Ulugetenne for his support in the rescue mission of the stranded whales. I would also like to commend the stellar efforts of our local fishermen, and other volunteers for their contribution. #ජයගමු 🇱🇰 https://t.co/bLhd7369Ei — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) November 3, 2020

“I don’t know why this has happened. It’s never happened before. This is the first time I’ve seen it,” Ranjith said.

The phenomenon of whales getting stranded in shallow water remains largely a mystery to scientists.

In September, several hundred whales died in shallows off the coast of Australia in its biggest stranding on record and one of the largest in the world.

As news of the Sri Lankan stranding spread, officials from the coastguard and navy arrived to help with the rescue, which went on late into the night.