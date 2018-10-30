Stranger holds sleeping baby so mom can fill up forms, moving pic goes viral

A man’s random act of kindness towards a woman and her baby has touched a chord with thousands. A post shared on Facebook details the moment a man offered to hold a stranger’s baby at the doctor’s office so the baby’s mother could fill up some forms easily. A woman captured the moment and a picture of the man holding the baby has now gone viral.

In her post, Natasha Crittenden Wilson mentions that the woman had walked into the doctor’s office with her sleeping baby. She was wondering how she could fill up some forms while still holding her baby when the man walked over to her and offered to help. “This man went over there and rocked and loved on that baby like he was his! My heart melted,” she says in her post.

“Racism is still VERY real in our society today but this man gave me hope and a sweet memory I’ll never forget!” she adds.

Shared on October 24, the post has gone extremely viral collecting a whopping 1.3 million reactions and more 4.2 lakh shares - and still counting.

“I intended just to post this picture and hopefully a few people share it and it get back to the gentleman and let him know that his kind act was noticed! Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would go much farther than this community!” Wilson tells Hindustan Times.

While she knew neither the man nor the woman she photographed, Wilson has since been able to speak to both of them. The woman in the photo has been identified as Jade West, her baby is Jayce Billings and the man who held him is Joe Hale, reports abcactionnews.com.

“What the world needs is more love, respect, and kindness, regardless of colour, creed, or nationality!” comments one Facebook user on the post. “ This just put the biggest smile on my face,” comments another.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 12:37 IST