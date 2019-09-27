Student couldn’t find a sitter. So, professor held baby during 3-hour class

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:06 IST

A professor is winning a tremendous outpouring of love online after she went above and beyond to help one of her students. A tweet going viral details how the professor held her student’s baby throughout a three-hour-long class after she couldn’t find a sitter. The tweet, posted on September 20, has collected over 57,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets - and still counting.

Twitter user @AnnaKhadejah, who is the professor’s daughter, tweeted a picture of her mother, Dr. Ramata Sissoko Cisse - Professor of Biology for Anatomy and Physiology at Georgia Gwinnett College - in class with the baby on her back. “My mom is my role model,” she tweeted. “Her student couldn’t find a babysitter today & being the true African mother that she is, taught a THREE hour class with the baby on her back & fed him,” she added.

my mom is my role model.



her student couldn’t find a babysitter today & being the true African mother that she is, taught a THREE hour class with the baby on her back & fed him.



I’m so blessed to be raised by a woman who loves the world as much as her own children. pic.twitter.com/6yuynJhuPw — Annadote 💊 (@AnnaKhadejah) September 20, 2019

Cisse told Yahoo Lifestyle that the student reached out to her and asked if she could bring her baby to class. She agreed. “I know the student is very smart and ambitious. She really wanted to learn,” she said.

Since the student was unable to write notes with the baby in her lap, Cisse took over. “In my native Mali, we used sheets and other pieces of fabric to securely carry babies on our backs,” Cisse told Yahoo Lifestyle. “My natural instinct was to find a way to secure the baby and I was standing next to a rack with a clean lab coat.”

While the baby slept through most of the class, he did wake up once and Cisse promptly fed him with a bottle. “He did not cry once,” she said.

The picture has won a ton of love on Twitter and people have posted some wonderful comments on the post. In fact the post is flooded with comments about how much students love Professor Cisse.

“A true and compassionate educator. We need more people like your mom teaching. Blessings on you both!” says a Twitter user. “Your mother was the absolute BEST anatomy professor I’ve ever had!” says another.

Give sis a raise and tenure!!!! pic.twitter.com/viZn1NVrm9 — The Dark Lord 🐍🐍! 🏳️‍🌈🇯🇲 🇪🇹 (@Tea_witdre) September 21, 2019

No, lie your mom is my Anatomy professor and this just happened on Thursday in our class. She’s probably one of the best professors I’ve had! Dr. Cisse is the Goat — Luis (@ohboy_99) September 21, 2019

Need that baby carrying method for my future kids pic.twitter.com/8YgchSt0U0 — ANTEEGRIZZLEY (@acmoney19) September 21, 2019

All these people in the comments talking about how amazing a teacher she is got my allergies acting up. pic.twitter.com/O1X1IJYTS2 — Pink Diamond Hate Account (@KoKoRealness) September 21, 2019

What do you think of this professor’s gesture?

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 14:59 IST