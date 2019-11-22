Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam. Here’s why

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:33 IST

Google chief Sundar Pichai recently took to Twitter to retweet a post shared by an astrophysics student on the micro-blogging site and for all the right reasons. Sarafina Nance’s tweet has created quite a stir online because of an inspiration story it details.

On November 21, Nance tweeted how four years ago she scored zero in her quantum physics exam. Following which, she wanted to “quit physics” and change her major.

The next few lines reveal, instead of quitting she carried on and her hard work eventually paid off. Now, she is “in a top tier astrophysics Ph.D program” and has published two papers.

Finally, the tweet ends with a motivational advice which has struck chords with many. Here’s what she tweeted:

4 years ago I got a 0 on a quantum physics exam. i met with my professor fearing i needed to change my major & quit physics. today, i’m in a top tier astrophysics Ph.D program & published 2 papers.



STEM is hard for everyone—grades don’t mean you’re not good enough to do it. — Sarafina Nance (@starstrickenSF) November 20, 2019

Since being shared just a day back, the tweet has piqued people’s interests. It’s clear from over 57,000 likes and close to 10,000 retweets the post has garnered till now – and the numbers are increasing.

While some were motivated, others applauded the woman for her persistence. In short, it impressed many – including Google chief Sundar Pichai.

In just five words he expressed his reaction on this inspiring post. To which, the women also replied. Here’s the interaction between the two:

Well said and so inspiring! https://t.co/qHBwdv3fmS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 21, 2019

thank you so much!!! this means the world!! — Sarafina Nance (@starstrickenSF) November 21, 2019

Besides being amazed, a few tweeple also shared their own motivational stories:

The fact that you got a 0 and didn't quit means so so so much more for being a scientist than if you got a 100! 💕✨ — Maryam Zaringhalam, PhD (@webmz_) November 21, 2019

I read your tweet to my high school daughter tonight. Thank you so much for this! — Johanna (@JoJoBirdHome) November 21, 2019

So true! I bombed a class in undergrad and the prof told me not everyone had "the brain for science." 4 years later I have a science degree from Stanford, double-digit publications (in not shabby journals) and love my job making science more accessible and understandable :) — Natalie Deuitch (@nataliedeuitch) November 21, 2019

Wow👌👌👌👍 — SHYAM BABU SHARMA (@shyambabusharm3) November 21, 2019

Later, while replying to her own tweet, Sarafina Nance thanked everyone for commenting on her post:

i am so inspired by everyone sharing their own stories. y’all are absolutely incredible— thank you for sharing your journeys ♥️ — Sarafina Nance (@starstrickenSF) November 22, 2019

What do you think of Sarafina Nance’s tweet and Sundar Pichai’s reaction?