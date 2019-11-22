e-paper
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam. Here’s why

Google chief Sundar Pichai retweeted the post and dished out a compliment.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:33 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Google chief Sundar Pichai’s reply on the woman’s tweet impressed people.
Google chief Sundar Pichai’s reply on the woman’s tweet impressed people. (Twitter/@starstrickenSF)
         

Google chief Sundar Pichai recently took to Twitter to retweet a post shared by an astrophysics student on the micro-blogging site and for all the right reasons. Sarafina Nance’s tweet has created quite a stir online because of an inspiration story it details.

On November 21, Nance tweeted how four years ago she scored zero in her quantum physics exam. Following which, she wanted to “quit physics” and change her major.

The next few lines reveal, instead of quitting she carried on and her hard work eventually paid off. Now, she is “in a top tier astrophysics Ph.D program” and has published two papers.

Finally, the tweet ends with a motivational advice which has struck chords with many. Here’s what she tweeted:

Since being shared just a day back, the tweet has piqued people’s interests. It’s clear from over 57,000 likes and close to 10,000 retweets the post has garnered till now – and the numbers are increasing.

While some were motivated, others applauded the woman for her persistence. In short, it impressed many – including Google chief Sundar Pichai.

In just five words he expressed his reaction on this inspiring post. To which, the women also replied. Here’s the interaction between the two:

Besides being amazed, a few tweeple also shared their own motivational stories:

Later, while replying to her own tweet, Sarafina Nance thanked everyone for commenting on her post:

What do you think of Sarafina Nance’s tweet and Sundar Pichai’s reaction?

Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
D/N Test LIVE: Umesh castles Mithun, Bangladesh reeling, 3 wickets down
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
Maybach GLS 600: When opulence dares to change the SUV game
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
Anu Malik hasn’t quit Indian Idol, will be back after clearing his name
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
