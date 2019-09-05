‘Surprise visitor’ sneaks into hotel’s bathroom, takes a nap. Twitter calls it cute

it-s-viral

A video of a “surprise visitor” sneaking into a ladies’ bathroom in a hotel and taking a nap has captured people’s attention. However, there is a twist in the story and that’s the reason many people are labelling the incident as “cute.” Turns out, it’s a bear that sneaked in.

Buck’s T-4 Lodge in Big Sky, where the bear sneaked in, took to Facebook to share a video of the incident.

“We had a surprise visitor last night in the hotel lobby. A yearling black bear found its way through a window into the ladies’ room,” they wrote. “Huge shoutout to Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for keeping our guests safe, while recognizing what a once-in-a-lifetime experience it was. They were professional and safe, and provided a great opportunity for folks to learn a little bit about wildlife management,” they further added.

Since being shared on September 2, the post created quite a buzz among people. Till now, the post has collected over 69,000 views, more than 1,000 shares and close to 800 reactions.

All sorts of comments poured in on the post. While some were simply amused by the entire incident, a few found the entire incident to be “cute.”

“So funny! He said that he heard the food was good there and the beds were comfy. He just wanted a tasty meal and a comfy bed to stay in for a night!” wrote a Facebook user. “I especially loved the bear call- very impressive! Next time I stay there I want the full bear experience too!” commented another. “Surprise, surprise in the powder room!! Cute little one will have lots of bear tales!!” wrote a third. “He was just so relaxed; all lay out on the sink counter. I’m glad you were so careful with it and got it back outdoors,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of this bear’s little adventure?

