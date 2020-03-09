Teacher lets student sleep during class. His TikTok explaining why is viral

it-s-viral

“Sometimes the nicest thing a teacher can do for their students is let them come in, lay their head down and go to sleep,” says school teacher Brandon Holeman. His TikTok video explaining why based on a recent incident has struck a chord with people. His video has collected over 21.4 million views and counting, going all kinds of viral.

Holeman, 26, teaches eighth-grade in Henderson, Kentucky, reports DailyMail. In his video, the teacher details how he noticed one of students looking visibly upset during an early morning class. Soon another one of his students asked him to go easy on the boy since he had lost his grandfather the night before.

“My first thought is why is he even here today, but my second thought is he’s here, so what can I do about it,” he says in his video. “I know I’m not going to call him out and I know I’m not going to say anything in front of the whole class,” he adds. So he here’s what he did.

Holeman explains how the class had a test that day. While distributing everyone’s else question papers, Holeman added a little note with the boy’s sheet. It said, “I’m sorry for your loss. I’m praying for you. You already have a 100 on this test. Don’t even worry about it, just turn it in.”

The teacher goes on to add that sometimes tests aren’t as important as a student’s personal life.

“This is for all the teachers and students out there. Life can hit hard, and we all need some grace,” he captioned the video.

Not just the millions of views, the video, since being posted on February 25, has collected over six million likes and more than 80,900 comments. Here’s what people have posted about the clip.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” comments a TikTok user. “This brought straight tears to my eyes. We need more people like you,” says another. “20 years as a teacher and I couldn’t agree more. Well done,” writes a third. “Man I wish I had you as a teacher when I was I school,” comments a fourth.

What do you think about this video?