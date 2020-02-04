Teacher’s shoes get stolen, students gesture leave everyone teary-eyed. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:16 IST

A video of a teacher breaking down in tears is going viral for all the right reasons. It details a gesture from a group of students and that has now left people emotional. There’s a chance that it’ll leave you teary-eyed too.

The video first made it appearance on TikTok and instantly went viral. Then the incident was also shared on Facebook by Bellevue Public Schools.

The post says how basketball shoes of a teacher, Trey Payne, were stolen from his classroom. It then unveils that the students came together to present Payne with a gift - a brand new pair to replace the ones that were stolen.”

The students saw how upset their teacher was about the stolen shoes and all they wanted was to make him smile.

“It’s more than a pair of shoes, it’s about doing things to build everyone up around you. I try to show my kids this and I think the lesson has sunk in for many, in turn, reaffirming my purpose and my ideals,” the post also reveals what Payne said after receiving the gift.

In the video, the students hand over a package to their teacher along with a card. Payne takes his time and reads the card and then he takes out the shoes. Instantly, he breaks down into tears while others cheer on.

Here’s the emotional video:

my favorite teacher mr. payne got his shoes stolen, so me and a few classmates put together our money and bought him a brand new pair! #bps #bekind @RippeJeff pic.twitter.com/NRQ6fX0JhI — Emma Mitchell (@EmmaxMitchell) January 28, 2020

The video, across different platforms received millions of views. People also dropped numerous comments on all the posts. While some applauded the students, others hailed Payne for being a good teacher.

“Love this story of compassion from amazing students. Mr. Payne is an incredible person inside and out,” wrote a Facebook user. “What a wonderful group of kiddos you guys have! Your be kind teachings have gone far and the entire nation knows now. Thank you Mr. Payne for teaching these kids kindess and how to build those up around them. Because at the end of the day, if you have nothing you still can have the kindness in your heart,” wrote another.

“Wow!!! What an amazing group of kids and Mr. Payne must be an amazing teacher!!!” wrote a third.

What do you think of the video?