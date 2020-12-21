e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Temple dedicated to Sonu Sood by Telangana villagers for his noble deeds amid pandemic

Temple dedicated to Sonu Sood by Telangana villagers for his noble deeds amid pandemic

The temple with an idol of actor Sonu Sood was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of the sculptor and local people

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 09:07 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International
Asian News International
Madhusudan Pal, the sculptor, created the idol of Sood.
Madhusudan Pal, the sculptor, created the idol of Sood.(ANI)
         

Recognising the humanitarian work by actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the local people of Dubba Tanda village with the help of the Siddipet district authorities in Telangana have constructed a temple in his honour.

The temple with an idol of the Happy New Year star was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of the sculptor and local people. An aarti was performed, while women, dressed in traditional attires, sang folk songs.

Giri Kondal Reddy, a Zilla Parishad member, said Sood has been doing a lot of good work for the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As he has attained the place of god by his good deeds, we have built a temple for Sonu Sood. He is a god for us.”

Ramesh Kumar, who was part of a group that planned the temple, said Sood has helped people across 28 states in the country, and even received an award for his humanitarian acts.

“The way Sonu Sood has been helping people since the lockdown due to the pandemic has not just been recognised by India but the world. He received SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations. So, on behalf of our village, we decided to build a temple for him. Like Gods, prayers will be offered to Sonu Sood too,” he said.

Madhusudan Pal, the sculptor, is elated to make the idol of Sood. “The actor has made a place in people’s hearts with his helpful nature. I have also created a small idol of him as a gift for him.”

Sood has helped scores of countrymen coming from the underprivileged section by arranging safe road travel for migrants stuck in various parts of the country to reach their native places.

He later launched a job portal for the migrant labourers by collaborating with several employment providers.

The 47-year-old actor has been helping people reaching out to him through social media.

