Thanks to a doggo, tiny birds sitting in middle of road rescued

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 12:00 IST

We all know that dogs are adorable and once in a while, they also turn heroes who end up saving lives of others. Just like this doggo who led to the rescue of two tiny birds.

Shared by RSPCA Frontline on their official Twitter handle, a tweet details the story of this hero dog and the birds. The organisation wrote that two young and adorable kestrels were found sitting in the middle of road. It’s the doggo of a hooman who spotted the birds whose parents were nowhere in the vicinity. The young feathered creatures were monitored for some time but the risk of them getting hit by a car was increasing. So, a good samaritan took the birds to their home and then called RSPCA. They eventually rescued the tiny ones.

RSPCA detailed the incident on their tweet and also shared two images of the birds:

Adorable young kestrels that were found sitting in the middle of a road by someone’s 🐶... they were monitored, but no parent returned & the 🚗 were becoming a serious danger! The member of public decided to take home & call @RSPCA_official 73



⭐️https://t.co/MLrYyOttZy⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Dd6y8HMfYH — RSPCA Frontline (@RSPCA_Frontline) June 17, 2020

This is, however, not the first story where a dog turned hero to rescue a creature of another species. A few days ago, RSPCA (England and Whales) shared a post about a dog named Keith. Thanks to the good boi, the rescuers were able to save a hedgehog. The animal may not have made it, if Keith didn’t spot it and ‘informed’ his hoomans.