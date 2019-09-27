‘The Greta Thunberg helpline’ video leaves Internet in splits. You’ll feel the same too

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 27, 2019

Following her fiery speech at the UN Climate Summit, the online world is buzzing with talks about 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg. While many are praising her, there are some – especially grownups – who are slamming her. Turns out there’s an ingenious solution for the haters as presented in this hilarious satirical video.

Comedian Mark Humphries shared the parody video with the caption “THE GRETA THUNBERG HELPLINE: For adults angry at a child.” And why is the video funny? For that, you’ll have to see it yourself:

THE GRETA THUNBERG HELPLINE:

For adults angry at a child. pic.twitter.com/JAtIKyG4Va — Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) September 26, 2019

Greta also shared the parody video with a witty caption:

Hang in there! Help is available. https://t.co/aenieXxVut — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 26, 2019

People couldn’t stop dropping comments on the tweets. Most people absolutely loved the tongue-in-cheek message to the haters.

These Aussie chaps are core members of the new helpline Greta.



Send them xmas cards.

They'll appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/CpqOCPLplF — NOBODY WINS (@Nartster) 26 September 2019

I’m proud of you for how you’re handling this, young lady. — Kassandra Seven (@KassandraSeven) 26 September 2019

She is Greta, actually. 😉 — M. Simmack (@m_simmack) 26 September 2019

We can't stop watching it...😂😂😂 — Greenpeace Polska (@Greenpeace_PL) 26 September 2019

A few days back, video of Greta Thunberg’s death stare at Donald Trump at UN Climate Summit went viral.

What do you think of the parody video?

