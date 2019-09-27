e-paper
‘The Greta Thunberg helpline’ video leaves Internet in splits. You’ll feel the same too

Comedian Mark Humphries shared the parody video with the caption “THE GRETA THUNBERG HELPLINE: For adults angry at a child.”

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Greta Thunberg also shared the parody video with a witty caption.
Greta Thunberg also shared the parody video with a witty caption. (Twitter/@markhumphries)
         

Following her fiery speech at the UN Climate Summit, the online world is buzzing with talks about 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg. While many are praising her, there are some – especially grownups – who are slamming her. Turns out there’s an ingenious solution for the haters as presented in this hilarious satirical video.

Comedian Mark Humphries shared the parody video with the caption “THE GRETA THUNBERG HELPLINE: For adults angry at a child.” And why is the video funny? For that, you’ll have to see it yourself:

Greta also shared the parody video with a witty caption:

People couldn’t stop dropping comments on the tweets. Most people absolutely loved the tongue-in-cheek message to the haters.

 A few days back, video of Greta Thunberg’s death stare at Donald Trump at UN Climate Summit went viral.

What do you think of the parody video?

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 15:52 IST

